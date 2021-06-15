What You Need To Know About Distracted Driving in NYC

Distracted driving is one of the biggest safety risks in the country, regardless of whether you’re a driver, cyclist, passenger or pedestrian. Responsible for more than 3,100 deaths and 400,000 injuries each year, distracted driving is having a catastrophic impact on society at large.

According to the latest statistics, in April 2021 in NYC, there were 8,640 motor vehicle collisions and in 2,518 of them, driver inattention or distraction was a leading or contributory factor. In fact, driver inattention or distraction was the primary cause of the majority of collisions, which highlights just how widespread the problem is. To learn more, take a look at these three things you need to know about distracted driving in NYC:

1. There Are Many Types of Distraction

Distraction can be visual, auditory, cognitive, or manual, which means there are many behaviors that can constitute distracted driving. If you take your hands off the wheel to sip a drink, for example, this equates to manual distraction. Alternatively, if you glance at your phone, you’re being visually distracted. Even listening to the conversation your passengers are having in the backseat can constitute auditory distraction, while letting your mind wander means you’re cognitively distracted.

2. It Can Be a Criminal Offense

In New York, a traffic offense can be classified as an infraction, violation, misdemeanor or even a felony. In the first quarter of 2021, more than 177,800 traffic violations were recorded in New York City, many of which related to some form of distracted driving, such as using a cell phone at the wheel.

Millions of driving citations are issued across the U.S. every year, so it’s not uncommon for drivers to be stopped by the police or caught on camera while committing a violation. However, if your conduct is deemed reckless, this can elevate the situation to a misdemeanor.

3. Injured Parties Can Claim Compensation

If you’ve been injured due to a collision on the road and you believe the person responsible was distracted at the time of the incident, it’s likely you’ll be able to claim compensation. Conversely, if you were distracted and caused an accident to occur, you could face legal action from the person or people who have been injured.

Traffic collisions aren’t uncommon, but many people are unaware that they can claim compensation following the incident. If you’ve been hurt in an accident that someone else contributed to, it’s advisable to contact a car accident lawyer. An experienced attorney will be able to confirm whether you’re eligible to take action and if so, handle the claim on your behalf.

How to Avoid Being Distracted at the Wheel

No one intends to be distracted when they’re driving, but it can happen in an instant. However, there are steps you can take to reduce the likelihood of being distracted at the wheel. Turning your phone off or putting it in the trunk means you won’t be tempted to look at the screen, for example. Similarly, keeping music to a low volume and only driving when you’re in a calm frame of mind can help to ensure that your attention is focused on the road.

By taking a few relatively minor steps, it’s easy to increase your own awareness of road safety. By doing so, you’ll be helping to make the roads safer and reducing the risk of collisions occurring.