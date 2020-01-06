Quantcast
Published On: Mon, Jan 6th, 2020

What You Need To Know About Buying A Home

If you’ve already been through the home buying business you already know that it’s not a super easy thing. And, if you are in a market where buyers are buying up homes left and right, it can be hard to get your hands on the home you want if you’re not prepared to make a fast offer.

The thing is, the seller wants to get rid of their home. They don’t want it sitting on the market for months on end, mainly because it’s losing them money that way. If you want to be the one to get the home first, you need to be prepared. Here are some things that can help.

The Buyer’s Agent

You need a buyer’s agent, especially if you are new to this house hunting thing. They will be your savior when it comes to trying to get the house(s) that you really want. If you don’t know what they are, they are an agent that knows the real estate game and they work in your best interest to help you get the best deal on a home.

photo Alina Ku-Ku via Shutterstock

They talk to the seller, or seller’s agent. They do all that tricky paperwork for you when it comes time to make an offer. And, they will keep you abreast of new homes that fit what you’re looking for and get you in to see them quicker than you’ll be able to on your own.

Pre-Approval

You must have a loan pre-approval before you even start looking for a home. It’s a definite must because it is the only way that anyone is going to take you seriously when you start home shopping.

Make sure it’s a pre-approval, not a pre-qualification, as there is a big difference between these two. You also don’t have to settle for what the first bank, credit union, or mortgage business offers you. Apply at a few different places and see who gives you the best deal.

The Open House

An open house on a home you’re interested in can be a great experience. They are a very low-pressure chance to look at a home. You get to walk through on your own a little bit, since there were be multiple people going through at the same time, giving you more time to investigate. And you can ask questions when you need to, just don’t interrupt other shoppers.

Finding The Right One

Finding the right home starts with knowing what you’re looking for. Make a list of the things that you want in a home, what you’ll compromise on, and what you absolutely don’t want in a home. As you start shopping you’ll find more things that you’re lenient on and more that you won’t bend for.

Author: Anna Johansson


6 Innovative Ways to Promote Your Business in this Digital Era

4 Contemporary Renovation Ideas to Give Your House a Makeover

Mistakes Not To Make When Filing a Personal Injury Claim

Top Benefits of Online Dating

 

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

What You Need To Know About Buying A Home

January 6, 2020, No Comments on What You Need To Know About Buying A Home

Importance of Unique Content in SEO

January 6, 2020, No Comments on Importance of Unique Content in SEO

Joe Biden to coal miners: Learn to code, will sacrifice hundreds of thousands of jobs

January 5, 2020, No Comments on Joe Biden to coal miners: Learn to code, will sacrifice hundreds of thousands of jobs

Optima Tax Relief is here to help with IRS letters and notices

January 3, 2020, No Comments on Optima Tax Relief is here to help with IRS letters and notices

Goodman Networks supports national base station upgrade effort

January 3, 2020, No Comments on Goodman Networks supports national base station upgrade effort

Businesses That Grew Rapidly in 2019

January 3, 2020, No Comments on Businesses That Grew Rapidly in 2019

5 Ways Social Intranet Software Can Improve Your Workplace

January 3, 2020, No Comments on 5 Ways Social Intranet Software Can Improve Your Workplace

How to ensure mobile app security in 2020

January 2, 2020, No Comments on How to ensure mobile app security in 2020

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

star-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-poster1917-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-posterqueen-slim-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterterminator-dark-fate-movie-poster



Pin It