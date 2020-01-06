What You Need To Know About Buying A Home

If you’ve already been through the home buying business you already know that it’s not a super easy thing. And, if you are in a market where buyers are buying up homes left and right, it can be hard to get your hands on the home you want if you’re not prepared to make a fast offer.

The thing is, the seller wants to get rid of their home. They don’t want it sitting on the market for months on end, mainly because it’s losing them money that way. If you want to be the one to get the home first, you need to be prepared. Here are some things that can help.

The Buyer’s Agent

You need a buyer’s agent, especially if you are new to this house hunting thing. They will be your savior when it comes to trying to get the house(s) that you really want. If you don’t know what they are, they are an agent that knows the real estate game and they work in your best interest to help you get the best deal on a home.

They talk to the seller, or seller’s agent. They do all that tricky paperwork for you when it comes time to make an offer. And, they will keep you abreast of new homes that fit what you’re looking for and get you in to see them quicker than you’ll be able to on your own.

Pre-Approval

You must have a loan pre-approval before you even start looking for a home. It’s a definite must because it is the only way that anyone is going to take you seriously when you start home shopping.

Make sure it’s a pre-approval, not a pre-qualification, as there is a big difference between these two. You also don’t have to settle for what the first bank, credit union, or mortgage business offers you. Apply at a few different places and see who gives you the best deal.

The Open House

An open house on a home you’re interested in can be a great experience. They are a very low-pressure chance to look at a home. You get to walk through on your own a little bit, since there were be multiple people going through at the same time, giving you more time to investigate. And you can ask questions when you need to, just don’t interrupt other shoppers.

Finding The Right One

Finding the right home starts with knowing what you’re looking for. Make a list of the things that you want in a home, what you’ll compromise on, and what you absolutely don’t want in a home. As you start shopping you’ll find more things that you’re lenient on and more that you won’t bend for.

Author: Anna Johansson



