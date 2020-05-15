Quantcast
What Type of Roof Should You Pick for Your New Home?

Building your own home is one of the most exciting projects anyone can undertake. Getting to decide exactly what it will look like, where everything will go, the look of the outside, the landscaping, how the light will flow — the list of excitement is truly endless.

One of the things many budding home builders neglect to think about, though, is the roof. The roof is, just a roof, right? It’s not very exciting; however, nothing could be further from the truth! There are now many different types of roofing, different colors, and styles to fit every taste, and a well-chosen roof can finish off a self-build project perfectly!

Why Are Roofs Important?

Roofing acts as the hat for your house. It keeps rain and snow out, while keeping the heat in. 

In climates where the weather is on the hotter side, a roof can actually act as a form of sunshade, keeping your new home cooler in the summer when it can get unbearably hot outside. 

In colder climates, a well-insulated roof can save owners thousands on heating bills by improving your home’s energy efficiency and retaining the heat. Plus, this is also great for the environment!

photo courtesy of Shade Master

Which Roof to Choose

There will be many factors at play when you choose a roof for your project, and we’ll cover a few in this article. But for a more comprehensive guide, check out the resources from this commercial roofing company’s website.

The Mansard Roof

These quaint looking roofs are often misidentified as barn-style roofs. They are French in origin, being made up of four sides with a double slope that forms the famous low pitched top and steep sides.

One of the huge benefits of a Mansard roof is the extra living space it provides, allowing the upper floors to be usable space.

The Gable Roof

The Gable Roof is the US’s most popular roof style. You’ll see this triangular gabled roofing on many new build houses throughout the states.

The main benefit of a gabled roof is how easily they allow water and snow to run off, reducing the risk of leaks in the future.

The Gambrel Roof

The Gambrel roof is perhaps the most recognized individual style of roof and truly is the barn style that many people picture when they think of log cabins and farmhouses.

Gambrel roofs are most associated with Dutch Colonial barn-style housing and Georgian style homes, as they lend themselves well to a more country setting.

Just like the Mansard roof, the Gambrel roof is great for space and it’s easy to put up, consisting of just two support beams.

The Saltbox Roof

This funny looking roof is asymmetrical in design, meaning one side is more sloping than the other. They resemble a lean-to and usually have gables at each end.

This style of roof was a popular choice with early Americans, making great use of the space underneath while usually requiring fewer materials than their Gabled counterparts.

Author: Carol Treheran

photo/ tkoch

How To Improve The Look and Feel of Your Office Space

Could Self Storage Make Christmas Better This Year?

Winter Weather Expected to Blanket Wyoming

