What to Look For in a Dallas Car Accident Lawyer

Being involved in a car crash can be a lot to handle. Not only do you need to manage the emotional and mental stress, but you also have to face mounting medical bills, expenses associated with property damage, the potential for lost earnings while you take time off to recover, and managing an injury.

Luckily, the law aims to protect individuals like you who find themselves in this situation. If your injuries were the result of another person’s reckless driving habits, you have the right to file a personal injury claim. This will allow you to seek a settlement from them that covers any expenses associated with your accident.

Before you get started, though, it’s important you realize you can’t undertake this task on your own. Personal injury law is incredibly complex, and dealing with the associated statutes, as well as the other party’s insurance company, can be very difficult. To that end, it’s recommended you team up with a Dallas car accident lawyer.

But with so many firms available to choose from, how can you determine which attorney will best suit your needs? As you screen potential candidates, keep the following factors in mind to find the best match.

3 Factors to Consider When Looking for a Dallas Car Accident Lawyer

1. Experience

As we previously mentioned, personal injury law is very involved and complicated. It takes an innate understanding of both state ordinances and similar cases to put together a viable claim and argue for a settlement. As such, you want to team up with an attorney who has extensive experience handling cases like yours.

They shouldn’t just have experience handling personal injury claims. You want to look for an attorney who has handled dozens upon dozens of car accident cases; this will ensure they know how to handle the unique nature of your claim and come up with the most effective representation strategy.

2. High Percentage of Cases Won

Having experience is an excellent starting point, but it isn’t the only criteria upon which you should base your decision to hire a lawyer. You also want to look at the number of cases a potential attorney has won relative to the number of cases they have taken on. For example, if a lawyer boasts that they’ve handled 300 car accident claims over the last five years, but they’ve only walked away with satisfactory settlements from 100 of them, they likely aren’t the right fit for the job. You want to work with a lawyer who has a history of getting their clients the largest and fairest settlement possible for their injuries.

3. Personality

Once you hire a lawyer, you’re going to be working shoulder to shoulder with them for many months. As such, you want to consider their personality and their approach to dealing with clients when determining whether they are the right fit.

For example, are they patient and willing to answer any and all questions you might have? Do they exercise care and compassion when discussing your case? Do they make themselves available to you outside your consultation hours? If so, they’re likely someone who is worth hiring for your case.

Working with a Lawyer to Secure a Settlement for Your Car Accident Claim

Although it may seem overwhelming, finding a reputable attorney is a key step in creating a successful claim that results in a settlement. With a bit of time, effort, and research, you should easily find a professional you’ll work well with. Once you do, all you have to do is sit back and let them exert their expertise to garner the most favorable outcome possible from your car accident claim.

Author: Annabelle E