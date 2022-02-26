What To Expect From A Routine Eye Exam

It may not seem that having Routine Eye Exams is high up on the list of priorities that you have but when it comes to having regular checks you will be surprised just how important regular routine eye exams really are. Routine eye exams include a series of tests that help to check both your vision and for any eye diseases. Each test during an eye exam helped to evaluate all the different aspects of your vision or eye health.

The earlier you choose to go for an eye exam the earlier problems will be detected, this in turn means that they will be more easily treated. When you have regular checks it gives the eye care professional time to help you correct or adapt your vision if necessary and also to provide you with tips on how you should be caring for your eyes. You may not be aware of this but by doing regular eye exams it is possible that the professional may find clues that could affect your overall health.

Eye exams are not limited to those who currently have vision or eye health problems all those that are older and experiencing eye problems that are common with advancing age. There are many factors that can determine how frequently you may need to go for an eye exam, they include age, health on the level of risk that you have of developing eye problems.

It is not uncommon for children to have to have eye exams too. if a child is three years or younger then it is likely that your child pediatrician will check for any eye health developments and common childhood eye problems, these can include things such as a lazy eye, cross eyes or misaligned eyes. Between the ages of three and five a child may have to have a more comprehensive eye exam so as to look for problems with vision and eye alignment. More common guidance on children and adolescence it’s the book a child in for a vision check before they start school and your eye doctor will then decide how frequently a child’s eye exams needs to be.

For an adult it is recommended that they should have an eye exam at the age of 40, this is because changes in vision or the start of eye diseases more likely to occur. The results of your eye exam will determine how regular your eye exam will need to be from then on. For those that are 60 years old or older it is necessary to have your eyes checked every year or two. It is necessary to have your eyes checked more often if you wear glasses or contact lenses, if there is any history of eye disease or of loss of vision in your family, if you have a chronic disease that puts you at a greater risk of eye disease like diabetes or if you take medications that have serious eye side effects.

Author: James Daniel