What to Expect as a Victim of a Truck Accident

Depending on the state the company operates in, trucking companies are required to follow several state and federal safety protocols. Violating these rules can result in reckless behavior on the driver’s part. This can in turn lead to accidents that result in acute and chronic injuries. If you have been a victim of such an accident recently, contact an Atlanta trucking accident lawyer today.

Negligent drivers become a health hazard to the public, especially to the people driving on the same road as them. The following circumstances can lead to injuries.

Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Speeding illegally

Overtaking without signaling adequately

Texting or speaking on the phone while driving

Drowsy driving and falling asleep at the wheel

Brake, suspension and engine problems

Not maintaining or regularly servicing the truck

Truck accidents can also result in death given the size of the perpetrator’s vehicle. Should you find yourself or a loved one involved in such an accident, you should hire a lawyer as the case will be too complex to handle on your own.

If you suffer from any of the following injuries, seek medical attention first, and then contact a lawyer.

Head Trauma and Brain Injuries

If a truck hits you with enough force, your brain could suffer from serious damage. Your skull could break, your motor, sensory and cognitive abilities may be severely impaired, and you may suffer an injury from which you may never recover.

Loss of Limbs

If a truck hits a pedestrian or crushes another car, the victims could lose their limbs, requiring amputations. These accidents change a person’s life forever. Loss of limbs and mobility are two common occurrences that can take place during a serious truck accident.

Burns and Bleeding

Truck accidents may result in fires breaking out, causing severe burns to the victims. Victims may also suffer from internal bleeding. You should seek medical attention regardless of whether or not you know you are bleeding internally. Your organs may be punctured and may require immediate surgery.

Spinal Cord Injuries

Any damage to the spinal cord can result in loss of mobility, paralysis and even death. Some spinal cord injuries are permanent and result in a person being paralyzed for the rest of their living days.

Trauma

Psychological trauma and disabilities are common as well. Victims may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, insomnia, mood swings and depression. Truck accidents can change a person’s life forever, both physically and mentally.

Insurance companies are shrewd and may try to deny you compensation. But you should not let the perpetrator simply get away with it. If you receive compensation, you will be able to pay your medical bills. Furthermore, you deserve justice for the harm done to you.

For yourself, your family and your loved ones, hire the best truck accident attorney in Atlanta today. While the legal proceedings may be long and overwhelming, there is nothing more important to a lawyer than restoring your peace of mind.

Author: Lee Sadawski