What to Do with Your Old Junk Car

Maybe it was your first car, or maybe it was a car that was involved in an accident and never fully got fixed. Whatever happened to your car in its past life, it now sits in your drive or on your lot, unable to drive and taking up space.

What are you supposed to do with an old junk car? Can you still get any money for it? How will you remove it? If you have a used car, scrap car, salvage or junk car, this article is for you. Here are some ways to get rid of your old junk car.

Sell it

There are companies that will buy your scrap cars for parts, regardless of the condition of your vehicle. It could be damaged and written off from a serious wreck, unable to drive from being rusted through, or even just simply unwanted. One company that offers cash for damaged cars in Newcastle will come and remove your car for you for free, even if it doesn’t work.

You also have the option of selling your car as a whole or sell it in parts. Even if it doesn’t run, your car still is made up of valuable parts that someone else could use. You can do this through a company or list it yourself online on websites like Craigslist.

Donate it to charity

There are plenty of charities that offer car donation programs and, in exchange, you get a tax write-off. The charity often sells the car for parts and takes the cash from the sale and puts it back into their charity program. If the vehicle still runs, they may even use it for any services they offer that require being mobile. Regardless of their use for it, you will receive a tax-deductible receipt for your donation. Some charities even have deals with the local tow companies, and they will come and pick up your car for you.

Just be sure to pick a reputable charity with a program that is straightforward, as there are a few bogus charities and scams that will try and swindle you out of your vehicle.

Donate it to a school

If you want to be a real local hero, consider donating your junk car to a local mechanic’s school or high school shop class. They will be able to use it to learn and you’ll have peace of mind knowing that you helped out in your community by giving those kids an opportunity to learn some essential life skills. You may be eligible for a tax write-off as it’s still a large value donation.

Recycle any usable parts

Before you get rid of your car, maybe you have a use for some of the parts that are still useable. Maybe the seats inside are still in good condition, or the tires could be used as a tire swing for your kids, or the windshield glass could serve a purpose later on. Whatever you want to salvage from your car to reuse, do so before getting rid of it another way.

Author: Carol Trehearn