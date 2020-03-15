What to Do When You Get in Trouble with the Law

Everyone makes mistakes, but some mistakes are more serious than others. Getting in trouble with the law is not as uncommon as you might think, and if you’re in this position, you should consider the following steps.

Do Not Resist

You have the right to remain silent and should observe that right. You have the right to an attorney and should avoid speaking unless your attorney is present, but you cannot resist arrest. Even if you believe the arresting officer is making a mistake, you must allow him or her to arrest you anyway. Now, this doesn’t mean you can’t ask why you are being arrested, but you have to do so respectfully. If you are taken in, go peacefully, and let the system work things out.

Pay Attention

Be sure to pay close attention to everything going on during the arrest. You’d be surprised how many people don’t pay attention when they should. You want to see everything the police officers do during the arrest and search. Never explain anything that the cops find during the search. If something is found, make sure you pay attention to the condition of the item that was found. Take note of the lighting conditions, the way the police handle evidence, and everything else you might think is important. The moment you get a chance to write down all of these details, make sure you do so because these details could help your lawyer.

Hiring a Lawyer

The police department may provide a lawyer for your public defendant so that you can get counsel. The problem with these hard-working individuals is they are usually overworked, so most of the time they don’t have the resources to spend an adequate amount of time dealing with your case. What you want to do is hire a lawyer yourself, someone who you can trust. This person must do the work that needs to be done. It’s best to do your research about the lawyer you are thinking of hiring beforehand. It is strange to look for a lawyer if you haven’t committed a crime just yet, but having this information beforehand means you’ll know who to call if you ever need help.

Posting Bail

There is no need to sit in a holding cell when you can be out preparing to deal with this arrest with your lawyer. Unexpected legal fees can add up quickly, and you should be ready to take a financial hit. You can use your savings to cover bail and legal fees, but not everyone is fortunate to have enough emergency savings on hand. In cases like this, alternative funding options like online installment loans might be able to help you get through your unexpected legal battles and back on track. Consider this a last resort to help you during this incredibly stressful and unexpected situation.

The Court Dates

You are going to be given a court date and time. You must make time for this date. If you miss your court date or are late, you can be penalized automatically, and the judge is going to count it against you. This is not the time to start on the wrong foot. Depending on your specific situation, you may want to put your affairs in order, just in case things don’t go well. Talk to people in your family, your employer, and anyone else you need to talk to before the date. You don’t want to leave issues unsolved if you are facing a charge that could put you behind bars for some time.

Ideally, you’ll never need this information because you’ll never make the kind of mistake that could get you in trouble with the law, but everyone makes mistakes. Use these steps to give yourself the best chance of regaining your freedom.

Author: Sheikh Hazaifa