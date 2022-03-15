What Should You Do After a Car Accident?

It can be a traumatic accident to have been in an accident with a car. It does not matter who was at fault or what happened, being in an accident on the road can be a terrible experience. According to a reputed Spokane car accident attorney, here are some of the things that you should do if you are in one.

Find Out Whether You have Injuries

This is the very first thing you need to do: check yourself for injuries. If you think that you are injured, make sure to call 911 immediately and if you think you are seriously injured, then don’t move. Instead, wait for the emergency personnel to arrive on the scene. If you are unable to make the call, ask someone to do it for you.

Find Out Whether Your Passengers are Injured

This is the second thing to do. If you are not very injured and can move, check on how your passengers are doing. If they have sustained injuries, call 911. You can also ask someone to call for help.

Be Safe

After an accident, your car may be on the road where it is causing a hazard. If it is possible to drive it, then move it to the side of the road. If that is not possible, get yourself to safety and urge other passengers to do the same while you wait for help to arrive.

Call an Attorney

It is crucial to call an attorney who is experienced in car accidents. You must know that you will be expected to talk to insurance companies when such an accident has occurred. It is best to call an attorney to do it for you. If in case you don’t like the compensation your insurance provider offers, you have to take the matter to court. That is why hiring an attorney from the first is helpful.

Doing this is also going to ensure that your attorney can collect information and evidence right after the accident has taken place. This will put you in a much better position legally.

The attorney will not only take the contact and insurance information of the other party, but he will also be able to talk to witnesses. When an accident has taken place, it is easy to feel disoriented and you may miss out on doing a lot of things.

But if you have an attorney on your side, there is no need to worry

Start the Claims Process

This is the very next thing that you should do. Once you are back home and ready to start taking action, it is time to start the claims process. Do it as soon as possible when the incident is still fresh on your mind. This way, you can be assured of doing it in the right manner.

Being in a car accident can be a life-changing experience but when you start doing the things required of you, it undoubtedly becomes easier over time.

Author: Lee Sadawski