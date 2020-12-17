Engineering is currently the most popular college degree in the United States, it is not difficult to imagine why the countries’ students are choosing the rewarding career that offers plenty of prospects and the opportunity to be at the forefront of modern technology.

If you are in the stage of your studies where you need to choose a career path then engineering is somewhere that you should turn your attentions because in spite of its popularity, there is still plenty of room for new engineers, let’s take a look at what makes engineering such a great career path.

Lots of Demand

Such is the nature of engineering and its design properties, there will always be a call for new engineers giving you job security and the opportunity to switch companies and engineering branches with ease. Areas like civil engineering will always be popular as the World is always growing whilst other, newer areas of engineering like computer engineering are rapidly growing as the world changes.

Flex Your Creative Muscles

For creative minds, there are fewer career paths that offer you the chance to innovate and design in the way that engineering does. You will be tested daily to invent and create new products that solve problems and improve the lives of millions. Engineering will test your creativity and enhance your ability to think of new ideas and solutions giving you the perfect opportunity to let your creative juices run wild.

Personally Rewarding

The idea of problem solving, creating something helpful or beautiful, working as part of a team and leaving your mark on humanity is an incredibly rewarding prospect, and that’s exactly what engineering can offer you.

Regardless of which branch of engineering you opt to specialize in, whether that be mechanical, electrical, chemical or environmental engineering, you will be working at the cutting edge of technology, seeking to improve the World in which we live, it doesn’t get much more rewarding than that.

Financially Rewarding

The average engineers salary is $42 per hour, a huge number when you consider that this is just the average, the sky is the limit when it comes to an engineers salary and if you can become an expert in your field then you command staggeringly high wages. Most engineers don’t simply enter into it for the money but it makes a great deal of difference to your profession if you are being paid well for it. There are lots of progressive paths for you to take within engineering too and many companies have promotion structures that could see you gain leadership positions and even places on the boards of companies. Many CEOs of engineering firms started their careers at the bottom of the ladder as engineers and worked their way up through the ranks in their careers.

Author: Anwar Hossain