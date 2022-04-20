What Makes Cloud Computing Courses So Important?

One of the significant impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the sharp increase in the demand for digital businesses and technologies like cloud computing. This internet-based service involves providing storage space, database, networking, server, analytics, and intelligence services on demand. Cloud Computing allows businesses and individuals to set up virtual offices and operate from anywhere and anytime. Investments in cloud management, storage networks, security & backup services are expected to grow by 31% year-on-year till 2022, according to NASSCOMInsight Report. The growing popularity of cloud computing has boosted the demand for professionals in this field. Check out cloud computing certification programmes near you for providing a fillip to your IT career.

Cloud Computing and Its Importance

In today’s highly technical world when a large percentage of the global population is working online, cloud computing has emerged as an efficient and cost-effective solution. The market for cloud computing was valued at USD 368.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2030, a research report points out. The main factors driving this growth are the changing work patterns and a shift to the remote mode of working. If you wish to become part of this revolution, you too can acquire cloud computing-related skills by joining cloud computing courses in Thane & Kalyan from an established institute like iFuture Technologies Pvt Ltd.

What to Look for in a Cloud Computing Course?

A career in cloud computing can involve cloud administration, cloud systems development, cloud architecture, and security systems management. Check the courses offered by iFuture Technologies Pvt Ltd, a leading computer training institute in Thane & Kalyan for becoming a cloud computing specialist. You can enrol in introductory or advanced cloud computing courses based on your area of interest.

By joining a cloud computing course, you can learn about:

What is cloud computing and why is it important?

How is cloud computing delivered and what are the options available?

How to design, implement and manage complete cloud computing solutions?

How to design distributed cloud computing applications?

What are the different types of cloud architecture-public, private and hybrid?

How to implement security features to make a cloud system secure from hackers and other threats?

Skills Required to Learn Cloud Computing

The resources provided under cloud computing are stored in data centres across the world and are available to anyone connected to the web and willing to pay a fee. Some main providers of cloud computing services include Amazon Web Services or AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud. Before you enrol for a cloud computing course, you should work towards attaining some basic skills in the area of:

Computer Networking

Database

Knowledge of Operating Systems

Software Development skills

Get ready to upskill yourself by enrolling in a cloud computing certification programme.

Author: Dharmendra Kumhar