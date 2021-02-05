What Makes a Successful DJ?

If you are reading this post, then I am going to assume that you are an aspiring DJ or a DJ that is looking to take your career to the next level. No matter what level you are at, there is probably something in this post that will take your career to the next level.

No matter what kind of DJ you are, there are general tips that could take you to new heights and landing more gigs than you ever have. And not only improving the number of gigs but making them more quality and paying you more per hour.

Networking

The first tip that I have is for the outreach and networking side of things. If you are not a master at getting your name out there to get gigs, then you are at a serious disadvantage. Networking can take many forms for DJs. There is networking with regular people and there is networking with owners of clubs and promoters.

Both kinds of networking could set you apart and get you to the next level. In my opinion, you should set goals for yourself in networking and aim to get your name out there to as many people as possible. One solution is to set a daily goal for how many people you talk to and spread the word to. If you keep compounding your efforts, then you will become well connected.

Set Yourself Apart

There are a ton of DJ’s out there. You are just another DJ if you do not set yourself apart and bring value to people. One of the best ways to set yourself apart is to make your own beats and be in the lab all the time. Tools used to remove vocals online could be a game-changer for your career.

By making your own beats and unique songs without lyrics, you will become unique and an instant hit if your custom stuff is great for the audience. Setting yourself apart is one of the most important things and tools like online vocal remover help big time.

Invest in Yourself

Relating to the last point, experimenting with beats is one thing. But you should also invest in new equipment that could improve your content and invest in mentors.

A great mentor could set you apart with just a few lessons and consulting meetings. Find a successful and retired DJ that you think that you could learn from. If you pick up on their knowledge, then you will be set up for success. Learning from someone that has seen success is one of the quickest ways to master a skill and become successful.

If you can do these three things, then you are bound to see a lot of success and take your DJ career to new heights that you have not experienced yet. It is all about investing in yourself, experimenting, and networking with people that could potentially get you more gigs and bigger events to perform at.

Author: Adam Edmond