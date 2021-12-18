Quantcast
Published On: Sat, Dec 18th, 2021

What Makes a Great Landscaping Truck?

Whether you happen to be diligently running a one-person lawn care service, or you are the proud owner of a vast landscaping corporation, getting hold of the right truck is an absolute must. 

Without it, nothing gets done! However, it can be hard to know what to watch out for, particularly since there are so many models to choose from. 

If you felt like the time was right to get your hands on a new truck, here are some points to help you get started on your hunt for the ideal model.

photo Tim Mossholder

 

The Size of the Truck Bed

If you need to transport your tools around constantly or you have to move huge amounts of raw materials, the size of the truck bed will likely be of paramount importance. 

As a landscaper, you may also need to tow extremely heavy materials from one side of the state to the other, so make sure to keep an eye not only on the size and carry capacity of the truck bed, but the truck’s towing capabilities too. 

Ultimately, finding the very best truck for landscaping means finding one that suits your individual needs as a company, so it is worth taking a long hard think about what your company truly needs the truck for in the first place. 

Fuel Efficiency 

Running a company means looking after the pennies, and if that means opting for a more fuel-efficient vehicle, then so be it. 

The more you transport in your truck, the more fuel it will take to get you moving, so again it is worth taking note of how often you need your truck to move heavy loads in order to make the right decision in this area. 

You will likely be driving a great deal as a landscaper, so the fuel efficiency side of the vehicle may be exceptionally important, especially if you aim to optimize your company’s budget

Save money on the move and invest it into something more fun photo/ Rudy and Peter Skitterians

Price 

The overall cost of the vehicle can be fairly jaw dropping, particularly if you elect to buy it brand new. 

If you need to rely on your vehicle to get the job done in the first place, then it is certainly a worthy purchase. 

You could always think about buying second hand, except when it comes to trucks, there is every chance that they will have seen more than their fair share of action, and wear and tear might have diminished their overall quality. 

Whichever route you decide to go, it is always best to carry out a thorough inspection of the vehicle before you fully committing. 

Durability 

Trucks tend to be fairly durable by their nature, but some are much sturdier than others. This may be more important for those of you who need to work in extreme weather conditions, but generally durability is highly valuable, no matter the situation. 

Customization

Depending on when you plan to operate throughout the year, you may want to watch out for a highly customizable truck, as this can allow you to make changes to the vehicle accordingly and ensure that the natural world doesn’t hold your business back. 

Author: Carol Trehearn

Tags

