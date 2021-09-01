What is the Role of SEO in Blogging?

Nowadays, search engine optimization (SEO) techniques are being used in almost every website. Even blogging sites use SEO tactics to increase their traffic and viewership. In addition, blogs can be used to create responsive web pages for interaction with the user.

Blogs use lots of visuals and other on-page SEO techniques. Various experts in Adelaide of web design specialize in creating and maintaining such appealing blogging sites. This not only increases the organic traffic but also helps in ranking up in Google SERPs. In this article, we will discuss blog SEO in detail.

Factors that Affect Blog SEO

Dwell Time

Dwell time is referred to the time a user spends on your site. Though this is an indirect factor for Google SERPs, it is directly related to the user experience. That’s what makes dwell time such an important and decisive factor.

Dwell time can also be referred to as a metric that Google uses to judge the usefulness of your content. To increase dwell time, you must try to place your content in short paragraphs along with attractive visuals.

Page Speed and Load Time

These factors are directly related to both Google SERPs and user experience. For example, it is pretty evident that sites with low page speed and high load time have low rank in Google’s ranking, irrespective of the content.

So to reduce the loading time and considerably increase the page speed, you should always regularly clean the junk and remove all the unnecessary plug-Ins and code. Any Adelaide web design company will help you set up an ideal website.

Mobile Responsiveness

This is a must for blogging websites nowadays. In addition, a significant amount of traffic is generated from mobiles, thanks to the growing number of smartphone users on the go.

You should ensure that your developer designs your website optimized for the small screen. This increases the versatility of the website and enhances the user experience. In a nutshell, mobile responsive sites can be considered to be more user-friendly.

Ways to Optimize Blog SEO

Detailed Keyword Search

This is basic for all kinds of SEO. First, you should know what drives your target audience. To be fully aware of the demand of the audience, you should conduct a detailed keyword search. It is best to differentiate the keywords as short and long-tailed keywords.

An Adelaide web design company is the perfect fit for this kind of work, and the blog content should be optimized based on these keywords. You can use various readily available keyword searching tools like Ahrefs, SEMRush, etc.

Incorporating Visuals

Using attractive visuals along with your content can be instrumental in increasing your rank as well as the traffic on your site. This is one of the most common and effective blog SEO techniques. Adding visuals also enhances the user experience and can significantly increase the dwell time of your website.

Use a Catchy Header

It is crucial to catch the attention of the user. A catchy header or title is the best way to do it. This will generate curiosity in the reader’s minds, which will keep the user on your site.

Conclusion

It can be seen that SEO can heavily influence blogging sites. With the careful and sensible implementation of SEO tactics, your blogging site can achieve a decent rank of Google SERPs. In a nutshell, SEO is important for blogging sites.

Plus, considering the fact that the primary aim for any blogging website is to gain traffic, SEO is the perfect fit for the bill. Ranking high on the search engines automatically increases the website traffic and domain authority.

Author’s Bio

Shrey Jain is the Co-Founder of Writofy & a Chartered Accountant who works with a team of creative content writers. He holds a forte in creating informative content on niches like crypto, business, fintech, digital marketing, and several others. In addition, his willingness to learn and share his knowledge can immensely help readers get valuable insights on varied topics.