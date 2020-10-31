What is the future of masters in corporate financial management?

All corporate entities including small start-ups, retail businesses and multi-million MNCs dedicate a significant amount of their resources to managing their finances. Properly audited and managed finances can be the difference between a successful organisation and a failed one. Hence, corporate financial management is an important aspect of the modern business domain.

From a corporate finance perspective, there are many job categories in the business field such as long-term business planning or value creation. If you aspire for a financial career in the corporate sector, you can explore different career options in corporate financial management from this blog.

What are the different types of jobs in corporate financial management?

All kinds of roles and positions in the corporate finance domain can be categorised into the following four categories.

Corporate development: Professionals in the corporate development field usually work on mergers and acquisitions of companies. They find target companies, negotiate for their value and propose deals to buy them or merge with them at a maximum profit value. As these transactions usually have high financial stakes, most corporate development ventures take place in secrecy. Corporate development is also often grouped with strategy development as their actions can have long-lasting impact on the organisation, and therefore require strategic decisions.

Treasury management: The treasury management team literally acts as the banker of the company. They provide liquidated capital for the company’s financial activities including hedging, purchase and sale of derivatives and contracts, issue of debt and equity, foreign currency exchange, short-term and long-term investments, and cash management. Treasury management professionals ensure that a company’s financial situation is optimal, and deal with products such as credit lines, market money securities and foreign exchange trades.

Financial Planning and Analysis: The financial planning and analysis (FP&A) team in a company is responsible for fixing all the financial metrics for a business year. They are in charge of creating company budgets, forecasting, important financial performance indicators, capital spending and variance analysis. FP&A also teams with the corporate development and investor relations teams to improve the organisation’s internal operational models.

Investor Relations: Although technically not a corporate finance discipline, investor relations (IR) may fall under corporate finance in some companies. The investor relations teams are involved in financial decisions such as share buybacks, M&A, dividend policies and equity investments. IR professionals should have strong financial modelling and analytical skills to be able to do a good job.

What are the career prospects in these corporate finance fields?

All the four domains have numerous career options which can match your professional aspirations and qualifications. However, a few exciting options are mentioned below.

Financial Analysts

Cost Analysts

Treasury Managers

Business Finance Managers

Business Analysts

Pricing Managers

Business Strategy Planners

You can also explore other roles in the field such as cash managers, directors of finance, chief financial officers, finance controllers and treasury directors.

Launching a corporate finance management career can get easier with a formal qualification in the subject. There are many advanced degrees in the market such as masters in corporate financial management which can help you gain the relevant expertise in the subject. Enrol in a suitable course today to start your career in corporate finance.

Autor: Albert Tom