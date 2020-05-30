Imagine, waking up just 10 minutes before having to be present for your workday and being able to wear whatever you want. Sounds pretty nice right? Well, this is the reality for many Americans even when there isn’t a global pandemic. This method of working from home called remote work. What is remote work exactly? It is the type of work allows you to be anywhere and possibly at any time while working. Remote work is becoming more and more sought out by employees because there are several benefits like saving money and time on long commutes.

What Types of Companies Allow Remote Work?

Technology and Communications Companies

In recent years, several technologies and communications companies allow their employees to work from home. Some companies are even completely remote and build up their team from afar. Other companies have positions that may require some type of in-person collaboration but big tech companies are realizing the benefits of working remotely. For example, T-Mobile allows some of their workers to work from home at least once a week. Some of the generous benefits of working from home include:

Being able to watch over children, no need for full-time daycare

Save money eating at home

No time spent commuting to and from work, also no money spent on commuting

Flexibility to work in your ideal comfortable environment

Increased productivity

These are just a few of the benefits that remote work allows. Some companies are completely remote-based and there is no physical office to even go to. This is becoming a more common theme as our technology surrounding video chatting and meetings improves over the years.

Freelancing

Another type of popular remote work is freelancing. This is a growing market and companies are now tailored to accommodate this ever-growing freelancing market. Some freelancing jobs include:

Photography

Graphic design

Content Writing

Data Entry, Emailing and Personal Assistant Work

The above are examples of what many people market on freelancing websites or as their own business. Freelancing allows for remote work and there are several platforms on the internet that now allow this type of remote work.

How Do You Know That Remote Work Is Right For You?

Working remotely and especially running a remote team can be challenging. However, as this type of work becomes more and more popular there are tons of resources out there to help you. navigate. The best thing about remote work is that you can be anywhere in the world at any time and there is so much more flexibility than a regular office job.

Coupled with flexibly is more self-accountability. Working remotely doesn’t allow as much in-person collaboration so it is important to do your research and hold yourself accountable for whatever project is handed your way.

Here are some qualities that someone would be a good fit for remote work:

Work independently

Self-driven and organized

Can communicate well through writing (there will be lots of emails)

These are a couple of characteristics that you might want to consider if working remotely will be a good fit. Like I mentioned earlier, there are incredible amounts of flexibility with remote jobs, and with this flexibility comes innate responsibility.

Conclusion

In today’s world, it is completely possible to work from anywhere at any time. Remote work is available from several companies around the world. There are endless possibilities with remote jobs in technology, writing, and design that could be done completely at home. As people start to realize that a good work-life balance is important to them, completely remote work companies are slowly becoming the new normal.

Author: Jacob Maslow