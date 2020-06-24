What is President Trump’s stance on medical marijuana legalization

A marijuana doctor is just like any other medical practitioner and practices medicine with legal rights in any state. The only difference between them and other doctors is that they can prescribe medical marijuana during the course of treatment.

Study shows that the use of prescription medical marijuana has several benefits and this is due to the presence of a compound in marijuana that can kill malignant cells. As such medical marijuana doctors understand the potential of using marijuana as a prescription medicine in their treatment approach.

Marijuana legalization and U.S Presidency

During the course of the election season, a number of issues are discussed and debated on by various candidates aiming for the presidential office in the US.

However, in current election season, this is perhaps the first time that the subject of medical marijuana has taken center stage in any election discussion. Certain findings also suggest that around 66% of Americans want cannabis to be legalized. And as per Gallup, the April 2018 poll suggests that “9 out of 10” Americans favor the same.

Let us find out more about it and what the President of the United States has to say about it.

President Donald Trump’s verdict or preferences related to legalizing cannabis

It is a well-known fact that marijuana is essentially a Schedule 1 substance, which implies that it is illicit, does not have any benefits medically, and one that can be a substance of abuse. This implication has in particular proved to be a hiccup in legalizing marijuana at the federal level.

But there is more to it. Trump has subtly supported the use by keeping the Schedule same and has said that it is the states that will decide about regulating and legalizing the use of the weed industry. So, he has allowed the states to take the decision to legalize the substance and use of weed in the field of medicine.

So far, as many as 33 states have made medical marijuana legal since 1996. Out of them, 11 states allow consumption or retail too. The first ever state to give approval at the legislative level for sale and consumption of recreational marijuana was Illinois.

This only indicates that the same status quo will be maintained by Donald Trump’s office if he is re-elected for a second term in the Oval Office.

Trump’s cannabis policy, although allows the states to regulate the weed industry at the state level, yet his office has taken several positions in this regard.

It is being ascertained that Trump is not very eager to legalize the use of medical marijuana at the federal level not just because he might be pointed fingers at for political reasons but it is also being said that there is another reason that may stop him from doing so and it is the fact that he lost his brother Fred Trump to alcoholism related disease.

Will Trump legalize the weed?

Similar to his once opponent Joe Biden, his take on the use of cannabis has been indecisive over the years. However, it appears as far as the upcoming elections are concerned that Biden’s stance on cannabis is favorable as compared to Trump’s, nevertheless, it seems a far cry for both, when it comes to setting groundbreaking reforms even if the 2020 Presidency is secured for either of them. But the chances of Trump being re-elected are immense as he is already the “incumbent president”.

This only indicates that for the cannabis industry, it will be business as usual in which the legalization will be at the state levels instead of being at the federal level.

Author: Jimmy Simond