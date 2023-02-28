Quantcast
What is An Injection Molding Machine? What Types are There?

Injection molding machines are special machines used to manufacture products or items in large volumes. There are different types of injection molding machines, and they can be divided according to their:

  • Power mode, 
  • Mold opening, 
  • Closing direction, 
  • Applicable raw materials used, 
  • Mold clamping structure and 
  • Injection structure.

What is An Injection Molding Machine?

The injection molding machine consists of two parts: an injection device and a clamping unit. The injection device is used for heating the plastic material into liquid. The clamping unit holds the mold and ensures that mold stays in place for mold closing, clamping, and other actions. The major benefits of an injection molding machine are its economic costs and fast processing 

innovation sign

photo/ Michael Jarmoluk via pixabay.com

How to Choose an Injection Molding Machine?

There are several factors to consider before selecting the type and size of an injection molding machine. You need a larger machine to produce larger products, and you need the attention of an expert operator for smooth operation. Also, you should not neglect the injection requirements such as mold opening stroke, mold clamping force, injection volume, screw compression ratio, injection speed, finished product appearance, performance, etc. The type of products you want to produce will determine the kind of injection machine you need.

What Types of Injection Machines are There?

There are different types of injection molding machines, and the following methods classify them:

Classification Method 1: Power Drive Method

  • Hydraulic Injection Molding Machines

Hydraulic injection machines are powered by hydraulics; the only downside is they must always be in operation to maintain a constant temperature of the melted plastic. It must be closely monitored from the startup to shut down to avoid damage to the machine.

  • All-Electric Injection Molding Machines

The all-electric injection molding is more expensive than hydraulic injection. However, it doesn’t need to work continuously to maintain temperature. An all-electric injection machine works without a hydraulic system, so there’s no chance of liquid leakage.

  • Hybrid/ Servo Hybrid Injection Molding Machines

Hybrid injection molding machines work well and are highly efficient and economical. It’s a combination of hydraulic and all-electric type machines.

Classification Method 2: Operating Direction

  • Vertical Injection Molding Machines

A vertical molding injection molding machine operates in a vertical position. It mainly produces small parts and can use in a small space. These machines work with a rotary blade or conveyor belt to increase production efficiency.

  • Horizontal Injection Molding Machines

These machines are common because of their relatively low body height, fast molding, and easy operation.

Classification Method 3: Applicable Raw Materials

  • Thermoplastic Injection Molding Machines

These machines heat plastic pellets and then pour the liquid or melted plastic into a mold. The plastic solidifies after cooling; the plastic parts are removed from the machine.

  • Thermoset Plastic Injection Molding Machines

This machine injects the plastic liquid into the mold, where it’s heated, then the plastic solidifies and turns into the final product.

Conclusion 

When considering which injection molding machine to use, first consider the product’s characteristics and your budget. This will help you choose the best device that fits your requirements and budget.

Author: Benjamin Ortiz

