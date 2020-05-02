What Is A Project Management Recruiter Looking For In Your CV?

Getting your CV right is critical if you want to get noticed by recruiters. There are different layouts and CV designs that you can use but as well as it looking great, you also need to make sure that a potential employer can easily navigate the information contained in your CV. Using this basic structure will see you pack your CV with useful information that could secure you an all-important interview.

Professional profile

Key skills

Experience

Qualifications

Let’s break these down to brass tacks

Professional Profile

Opening with a short personal statement, you need to create the right first impression, just as you would if you were meeting an employer for the first time. In the four to eight lines of your professional profile, you should include:

Your industry specialism

Leadership experience

Budget management (helps to determine the size of projects you have worked on

The scale of projects you’ve worked on

Current methodologies you work with

How much project management experience you have

Essentially, you want to showcase what sets you apart from other candidates. Avoid the needless use of buzz words and including other unrelated information too.

Key Skills

A clearly laid out, professional-looking CV with details of your project management training, experience and credentials have a huge impact on how effectively you get your message across. Including keywords is also good at this stage but don’t over-stuff your CV with what you think employers want to read. They will, however, want to know how skilled you are in relation to change and transformation, for example, risk management, project documentation, project planning, stakeholder engagement and so on.

Experience

If you are new to project management, you may feel that this is the section that will look sparse and blank. However, recruiters realise that not every applicant will have years of project management experience. What is important is detailing your experience, so you show how you applied your learning from project management courses in the field.

For those candidates with years of experience, you don’t need to detail every single detail of your experience. In this case, pulling out key successes and how these could be replicated in future projects is what recruiters would be looking for.

Qualifications

As well as degree-level qualifications, you should also include other relevant project management courses such as Prince2 and Agile accreditations. Internal courses you completed are also worthy of being included.

Make sure you provide not only details of courses, but which educational establishment accredited them. Being linked with respected institutions is always a plus for anyone seeking a role within project management.

What isn’t needed on your CV

A professional CV is one that showcases your talent within the role you are applying for. What you don’t need to include is why you left a certain job, what your previous salaries were, your hobbies and interests and excessive detail on one project. These are areas that can be teased out at interview, if at all.

Author: Joanne Jeffries