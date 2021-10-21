What Has Changed in the World Since An Inconvenient Truth?

In 2006, the world was rocked by the movie of former Vice Presider Al Gore, An Inconvenient Truth, during which the effects of climate change were laid out in plain English, and people everywhere left theatres wondering what they were able to do to help. A lot has changed as a result of the science surrounding climate control having made major advances, which helps us better understand the challenges that we face and also have a clearer image of what we can do in order to help reduce the Earth’s carbon footprint. What has changed specifically, though? This article will break down the different ways that the world has changed since the release of An Inconvenient Truth.

Solar Power Is Bigger Than Ever

One of the biggest advances in climate technology has been in SunPower Solar, as solar panels are now used to power homes and offices all over the world. There is now so much solar power used that a record was reached in 2016 as the one-millionth panel was installed. It works so efficiently and is so easy to install that there is no wonder solar power has taken off like it has, and there is no doubt that it is here to stay.

Electric Cars Have Taken the World by Storm

Chances are you will have begun spotting electric cars on the roads and seeing more and more homes having charger ports installed. This is due to the fact that there has been a huge increase in the number of people that are using electronic cars. The movement was pioneered by Tesla, but now the majority of car brands are jumping on the bandwagon and beginning to create new electronic cars.

Sea Levels Are Rising

This one is less of a positive. The sea levels have been rising for the past century, but thanks to global warming, the pace at which they rise has quickened massively throughout the past couple of decades. This is because of the fact that the earth’s temperature increases due to the larger release of carbon emissions. This means that glaciers are melting, and as such, sea levels are rising, which will have an impact on populations around the world as some towns and cities suffer from more intense storms and extreme flooding.

The Future Is Bright

There is no getting around the fact there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in order to sufficiently combat global warming; however, there is also no getting around the fact that thanks to the developments made in technology and science, combatting climate change is much more doable. Of course, An Inconvenient Truth was not solely responsible for these changes and advancements, but it did help people understand just how much of a problem climate change is, to the point that now it is recognized as a milestone for the progression of climate change, as it threw the problem into the mainstream in a way that it never had before.

Author: Carol Trehearn