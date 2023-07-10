What Happens if I Get Hurt While on Vacation in Las Vegas?

As one of the world’s most popular tourist locations, Las Vegas welcomed more than 38.8 million people last year alone. While the vast majority of people enjoy a spectacular vacation in this unique city, your trip could be memorable for all the wrong reasons if you sustain an unexpected injury.

To ensure you know what to do in the event of an accident, take a look at these four steps to take if you’re hurt while on vacation in Las Vegas:

Find Medical Help After Sustaining a Personal Injury

If you require emergency assistance, call 911 so that EMTs or paramedics can be dispatched to your location. Alternatively, you can visit the nearest Emergency Department or locate a nearby medical center. While it might be tempting to delay seeking help until you return home, prompt diagnosis and treatment is crucial when you’ve sustained an injury.

Notify the Accident to the Authorities

Depending on the type of accident you’ve been involved with, it may be necessary to notify the relevant authorities. Recent statistics show that 50,312 car accident injuries occurred in the Las Vegas metro area within a two-year period, for example, and drivers are required to notify the police immediately if they are involved in a car accident that causes injury, death or property damage exceeding $500.

Similarly, you may need to inform the insurance company if you’ve been involved in an accident. This could be your car insurance company if you’re injured in a road traffic accident or your travel insurance company for other injuries that occur during your trip.

Find an Experienced Las Vegas Personal Injury Lawyer

If you want to protect your liability and claim compensation for your injuries, you can hire a personal injury lawyer in Las Vegas to assist and represent you. With expert advice, an experienced personal injury lawyer will help to establish liability, assess the damages you’ve incurred, and work towards negotiating a fair settlement.

While the exact nature of your injuries and the expenses you incur as a result will affect how much your claim is worth, working with dedicated personal injury attorneys increases the likelihood of making a successful claim and it can also boost the amount of compensation you’re able to obtain.

Gather Evidence for Your Personal Injury Claim

When you succumb to an unexpected injury, gathering evidence might be the last thing on your mind. However, it can help to show that you weren’t responsible for the incident, and it may help you to claim compensation at a later date.

So, take photographs of the scene of the accident, keep medical documentation, ask witnesses to provide a statement and request CCTV footage that shows the incident happening.

Making a Claim for an Injury in Las Vegas

Although an unexpected injury may have ruined your vacation, it doesn’t have to negatively impact your financial future. With help from a Las Vegas personal injury lawyer, you can make sure that you’re fully compensated for the expense, pain and suffering you’ve experienced due to an injury that wasn’t your fault.