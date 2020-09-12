What Does It Mean To Part Out A Car?

Once your car reaches the end of its life, there are many ways you can go about getting rid of it. Most drivers would prefer to get a profit out of their vehicle, even if it is a clunker. Fortunately, you can get rid of your car and get a profit from it by parting out usable pieces.

The decision to part out a car will depend on how much you will be able to get from the individual pieces. Sometimes, it is a better decision to part it out than to sell a whole clunker. This because of the numerous valuable parts that make up vehicles, even the ones that are no longer running.

What Kinds of Cars Should Be Parted Out?

While technically any car can be parted out, the process is usually reserved for old vehicles that are no longer viable as a single unit. These cars are either damaged beyond repair or have simply reached the end of their lives on the road.

You typically would not part out a relatively new vehicle with components that can still be fixed even if they carry a large price tag. However, a totaled car with a salvage or rebuilt title would be a great candidate for parting because these types of vehicles are difficult to get affordable insurance for even if they do get sold.

What Does Parting Out a Car Mean?

When a car is parted out, it is disassembled piece by piece. Doing this allows each component to be isolated and then sold separately.

This process is very labor-intensive as many major components, such as engines, are composed of many other parts. Depending on the state of each part, major pieces might be worth more as a unit or disassembled.

The extent to which a car is parted out depends on its condition, the value of each part, and the demand for different components. Thus, it is difficult to predict how much of a vehicle will be disassembled and how much value it has until it is taken apart.

Most Valuable Car Components

Certain car parts are more valuable than others, especially if they are still in working condition.

The engine is by far the most valuable and profitable part of the car. A used and intact engine can bring life back to another vehicle in desperate need of a replacement. Thus, they are in high demand. Even non-running engines can earn you a profit because of their highly recyclable components like aluminum.

The transmission is another component that holds a lot of value. It is one of the most expensive parts to replace when it goes bad, therefore, many drivers search for this part in the second-hand market. As a result, you can make good cash by parting out your working transmission.

Last but not least, a vehicle’s catalytic converter is highly valuable. It is a must-have component that helps to filter out harmful emissions: every car needs it. It is so valuable that some people wake up to find that their catalytic converter has been stolen from their vehicles. However, it is not legal to replace a catalytic converter with a used one. Instead, it is best to sell the part to a scrap yard so it can be recycled.

Who Can Part Out a Car?

Taking a car part involves having great technical knowledge. Vehicles are complex, heavy, intricate, and can be dangerous to work with especially if you are inexperienced.

Most drivers should not part out a car themselves. Without a complete understanding of how each car component connects and works, dissembling can do more harm than good. Moreover, if you do not have specific tools, it will be difficult to get pieces out, especially the ones that are large and heavy like transmissions, doors, and motors.

Even if it might cost you to have someone else take out each part, it will be more beneficial for you as an expert is less likely to damage vital components.

If you do not want to put in the time or energy to get your car disassembled either on your own or by a professional, you can sell your vehicle to a scrap yard that specializes in selling car parts. There, you will be able to get paid for your car as a whole, even if it is severely damaged and non-operational. Your car will then be parted out at the yard and the individual pieces sold.

However, obtaining quotes from scrap yards for both the intact and parted car can help you decide which route is best to take.

Factors That Affect the Value of Car Parts

Numerous factors affect how much you will be able to sell vehicle components.

When deciding whether to part your car, you must determine if you will earn more from taking the vehicle apart or by selling it as a unit.

Make, model and condition are fundamental factors that affect the price of car parts. The total evaluation may also be affected by local market demands and/or the current scrap metal prices.

Additionally, rare parts and those that come from cars that are no longer manufactured will sell for much more than other vehicles. Some cars that sell for more include Saturns, Pontiacs, and Saabs. Moreover, some cars have components that are prone to breaking such as door handles and mirrors. If you are parting out a car that has these components intact, you may be able to get a good deal.

Even if many valuable components are intact, they can get damaged in the parting process and thus, lose value. Damaged parts will not sell at the same price as intact ones.

Although a non-running car may seem useless to you, there are many companies and private buyers who will gladly take it off your hands and leave you with money in your pocket.

Author: Katherine Bartlett