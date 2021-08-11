What do you need to seek a career in robotics engineering?

Anyone leaving university these days can have an exciting range of jobs to choose from. One of these is robotics engineering. This is a field of engineering that centers on building machines to replicate human actions. The job of a robotics engineer is to create autonomous machines (robots) and applications, for use in industries like manufacturing, automotive, mining, services and more. What do you need to aspire to a job as a robotics engineer? Read on to find out about UK robotics engineering jobs.

About robotic engineering

Those employed as robotics engineers are employed in the science of robotics. Most of these robots are machines devised to do the work of a human. Some function as teleoperators, using sensory manipulators or remote control. Meanwhile, most robots are directed in their tasks by microprocessors, which are very small computers.

A robotic engineer is tasked with designing, testing and building robots that are safe and productive to operate. For this task, engineers use computer-aided design and drafting, as well as computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems to perform their tasks.

Robotics research engineers are tasked with designing robotic systems and researching methods for their economical manufacture. Those employed by robot manufacturers are occasionally called robotics test engineers, or automation system engineers. They apply the robotic system to a specific use on a manufacturing assembly line. The engineers also create an integrated environment between people and machinery.

Salaries range depending on the industry and country, but a robotics engineering UK average salary is an excellent reward.

Which industries use robotics applications?

When it comes to UK robotics engineering jobs, the applications vary widely. Among others, robots are used in the aerospace, automotive, nuclear, metals, textile, mining and computer industries. This gives an exciting and wide range of industries for a potential robotics engineer to choose from.

In their work, the engineer needs to determine the particular needs of each application and to customize the robot accordingly. This includes planning computer programs suitable for the robot installation. The robotics engineer must also prepare specifications for the robot’s individual capabilities relating to the working environment. They are further tasked with developing efficiency studies, cost proposals and quality control reports.

Educational requirements

Generally, a potential robotics engineer required a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Due to the fact that robotics technology requires the expertise of many varying engineering disciplines, robotics engineers often have degrees in manufacturing, mechanical, electronic, electrical or industrial engineering.

A number of universities and colleges now offer robotics engineering degrees. The courses typically involve training in CAD/CAM systems, hydraulics and pneumatics, microprocessors, numerically controlled systems, integrated systems and logic.

It normally takes between four and five years to earn a bachelor’s degree in engineering. However, some colleges also offer work-study programs, where students can receive on-the-job training while still studying.

Just like engineers in other disciplines, robotics engineers need to be able to work well in a team. They need to have the ability to effectively communicate their ideas. Those entering the robotics engineering field should also have a strong aptitude for mathematics, chemistry, electronics and physics and should be skilled in using computers.

Author: Anne Sewell