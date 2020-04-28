Quantcast
What are the benefits of a microneedling tool?

Maybe you’ve heard about the latest beauty trend that’s been all over the news recently, it’s called microneedling. Because of products such as the GloPRO 2nd Sephora microneedling  tool we can see the kinds of beauty improvements that were previously only to be had at a super high end spa in the comfort of our own homes. This magic wand of beauty helps to rejuvenate skin in a way that using creams and ointments alone simply can’t do. This treatment is painless, and has produced the kinds of results that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. I’ve compiled some cool facts about this product and the process of microneedling in the following article titled What are the benefits of a microneedling tool?

Image by Ilona Pokallo from Pixabay

You’ve probably been doing facials for a long time, but maybe the microneedling trend is a new one for you. Fear not, i am going to guide you into this fantastic new future of facial skin care one step at a time. This process is just like your regular facial exactly one crucial new ingredient — needles. A facial sounds great, but when needles are introduced to the equation—needles to the face, no less—people are going to ask questions. To start, what are derma rollers? It is a rolling or stamping device. Dermarolling works by creating very, very tiny wounds that spur collagen and elastin production. If you didn’t know, collagen is the most abundant protein found within the form and is chargeable for holding together animal tissue like skin, muscles, tendons, cartilage, and bones.

So, let go step-by-step through this process, I promise its not anywhere near as scary as it sounds. Step one is something we all do every day anyway, and that is, wash and dry your face. Just use your normal routine to do this, there is no need to add any extra steps, just a simple wash and dry. Step two is simply to swab the special cloth that comes with the roller all over your face, including the sides, studies have shown many facials don’t reach the sides of the face enough. Step three is to roll the microneedling regeneration tool across targeted areas of the face in horizontal, vertical, and diagonal directions for one minute total, no need to apply pressure at all. Step four is to spend a few extra moments on spot treatments such as stress wrinkles, crows feet, and the nose and mouth area. And, finally, step five is to follow up your microneedling with your normal moisturizer routine, whatever that may be.

These microneedles are available at different lengths, most typically between 0.2mm and 1.0mm, for various levels of intensity. A derma roller is actually the at-home version of a microneedling treatment. As with the employment of any beauty tool, you must first cleanse your face thoroughly as this prevents the needles from spreading bacteria. Then apply an essence or toner to assist skin stay soft and prepped. Needles may sound scary, but they are actually the perfect tool to clean our facial pores thoroughly enough to see the difference under a microscope.

These are exciting times for people who value a fresh-faced look, and a lot of the excitement stems with these microneedling tools that make doing great facials at home easy. Once you get past the fact that you are rolling needles across your face, and actually try these microneedling devices, you instantly become hooked. The result will speak for themselves, and the compliments will come rolling in. Look for these exciting products online or on your favorite shopping channel. Pick one up today, it will change your facial skin care routine forever!

Author: Jacob Maslow

Beauty- Useful Health Tips for Maintaining your Appearance

 

Tags
