Just hearing the word cancer is terrifying, and colorectal cancer is maybe the most terrifying thing you can hear when it comes to cancer. That’s because this kind of cancer is so preventable, that to get a diagnosis for colorectal cancer makes it twice as bad. Just getting a standard colonoscopy will do the trick. But say you haven’t had this procedure done, then maybe you would like to know just what are the signs of colon cancer? The problem with waiting for the signs of colorectal cancer to appear is that by then it might already be too late. I’ve compiled all the current data in the following article titled What are signs of colorectal cancer?

So, what are some of the signs of colorectal cancer anyway? One thing to look out for is unexplained Weight Loss. Sudden weight loss is often a symptom of several types of cancer, including colorectal cancer. Unintentional weight loss is the loss of 10 pounds or more in six months or less without knowing the reason. Colorectal cancer can lead to unexplained weight loss in a variety of ways. Cancer cells use up a lot of the body’s energy supply, and the immune system also uses energy as it works hard to fight the disease. Cancer cells can release substances into the body that change the way food is converted to energy, which can cause weight loss.

Another warning sign of colorectal cancer is Fatigue and Weakness. It can be easy to confuse fatigue with simply being tired. Between work and personal obligations, everyone can feel run down at times. If the exhaustion does not go away with rest, it could be fatigue. Along with sudden weight loss and fatigue, abdominal cramps are another tell-tale sign of colorectal cancer. Many people have abdominal pain at some point in their lives, and like many symptoms, it can seem minor. It is a common symptom of noncancerous conditions, such as hemorrhoids and irritable bowel syndrome. However, abdominal pain that began recently and is severe and long-lasting can be a sign of colorectal cancer.

One other sign to look for is blood in the stool. Sometimes you may notice bright red spots, and other times it may not be visible to the naked eye. The severity of symptoms depends on the advancement and location of the disease. Stool could also appear very dark or black, signifying the presence of dried blood. If you see any sign of blood in your stool, you should consult your doctor. A fecal occult test can detect whether there is blood in the stool, and additional examinations can help your doctor determine the source of the blood and the proper course of treatment. People often attribute rectal bleeding to hemorrhoids, which can prevent an early cancer diagnosis.

Lastly a change in bowel habits can be another sign of colorectal cancer. A colon polyp, a small clump of cells on the lining of the colon, can develop into cancer over time. Once the polyp turns into cancer, the slow growth of the tumor often affects bowel habits, which can produce symptoms. If you’ve noticed your stool becoming thinner or a change in the frequency of bowel movements, it could be a sign of colorectal cancer.

Now you know what to look for, but the one thing I want you to take away from this article is that the day you actually see these terrifying signs of colorectal cancer can be avoided. All one has to do is to get the standard colonoscopy recommended by medical professionals beginning at age 50. The most proactive thing you can do is sign up for one a few years early, or just sign up for one at any age. Just getting this simple test can save your life, and save your family from all the horrible grief of your passing from the very avoidable colorectal cancer.

Author: Jacob Maslow