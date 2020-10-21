What Are Ground Bars And Their Purpose In Electrical Systems?

A ground bar is made of stainless steel, copper, and galvanized steel. They are designed to offer protection to electrical equipment as well as appliances during bad weather conditions such as electrical storms and high voltage electrical shocks.

The ground bars are connected to ground wires from multiple circuits to a neutral bar in order to achieve that purpose. This is the reason some stores sell both these contraptions as a single package because they are normally used together.

Although a ground bar and a neutral bar are made from different materials, they are most commonly made from copper. They are obtainable in various lengths and thicknesses, depending upon the customer’s needs. Some customers also demand holes to be pre-drilled for quicker and easier installation.

These pre-drilled holes may add to the cost, but they are worth the investment. In order to make the installation process uncomplicated, you may have to buy accessories such as cables, clamps, and brackets.

Purpose of Ground Bars

A ground bar is necessary not just in residential electrical panels but also in industrial applications. They are used to eliminate white return wires in all of the numerous load circuits present in the circuit. These bars, however, do not protect the system and the circuit from an overload situation. For protection from overload, fuses and breakers are necessary for the electrical panel box.

How Do Ground Bars Work?

Ground bars are located at zero voltage. In a single-phase current, the black wires contain the highest number of volts that can reach up to 110V. It is high enough to cause an electric shock if it enters a human body. However, with the presence of a ground bar, it is possible to create zero voltage locations that make it difficult to get shocks.

The Cost Of Ground Bars

A ground bar doesn’t cost a lot to purchase and install. They are also easily found at electrical stores or can be purchased online as well. However, it is important to note that their prices may vary from place to place, depending upon your location.

As far as the cost of installation is concerned, hiring an electrician is a safe and secure option. But you have to be very cautious choosing the right services as you need qualified experts who have in-depth knowledge about the specific electrical system or component. Needless to say, you might have to pay charges for hiring such expert service, but it ensures complete safety in terms of installation and operations, while also reduces the chances of electrical fires.

Power-Related Issues

It is critical to understand that electricity is a complex process that runs a high risk of shocks. Therefore, it must not be neglected. This is the reason when power-related issues arise, such as power outage or surges, many people panic and don’t know how to fix the damage.

If you are faced with such a problem, it is advised that you call an expert to fix it for you. Even slight negligence to adhere to the proper regulations can lead to severe implications, especially in electrical systems. This is why we advise you to contact a certified electrician who can assist you with installing a ground bar who will do it for you safely and properly. Doing so also ensures that all installations and fixations are done as per the highest industry standards and regulations, offering peace of mind.

Author: Amara Etter