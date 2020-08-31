What are ear seeds, and why should you use them?

If you have never heard of ear seeds then you are not alone. We just recently learned about them and became intrigued immediately. Ear seeds, which are a type of traditional Chinese medicine and is very similar to acupuncture and acupressure. When you use ear seeds, you are trying to stimulate the reflex centers of the brain to relax the nervous system. In the 1950s, French neurologist Paul Nogier was the first to study the ear and determined that the ear was a map full of pressure points that could help your brain and body heal.

How are ear seeds used, and what can they help with?

Ear seeds are usually magnetic and never noninvasive. They are little stickers that you can stick on to the pressure points on top of the skin of your ears. They sometimes might look like tiny little bandaids—this helps to stimulate the pressure points in the ears, thus delivering natural healing to the body. As of writing, this science has not officially backed up these claims, but ear seeds are approved for public use.

Ear seeds are reportedly used to help with a number of issues. They can help with addiction, weight loss, insomnia, stress, spiritual healing, Chronic back pain, Infertility, migraines, depression, and anxiety. Some say that ear seeds make you feel grounded and more clear headed. When we are feeling depressed or anxious, we tend to self medicate either with prescription drugs or illegal drugs or even abusing our bodies. When we started taking medication, our bodies can become dependant on it. Once we feel that the medication is not working anymore, we end up taking more than we should and that’s how we can become addicted. Since more and more deaths have happened due to overdoses on prescription medication the debate has started that if taking prescription drugs is even worth the risk. Our bodies are supposed to heal naturally. Back before the medicine was invented, our ancestors used holistic natural ways of healing. We need to go back to those ways. We are prescribing medication to children that have been proven to lead to addiction or substance abuse. That’s why finding natural ways is imperative. The less we can slow down on prescribing drugs the lower the death rate from overdoses will go down.

Where can I find ear seeds?

You can mostly find ear seeds at health spas, salons as well as your holistic doctor’s office. You can also purchase ear seed kits online and do them at home by yourself. But with this, we highly recommend that you talk to a doctor before doing the ear seed kit yourself.

What do ear seeds help with?

Your body is actually able to heal itself the important thing that we learn about is why and how can it heal its self. When doing research we saw that ear seed actually helped with a large number of issues and issues that we can actually face in our everyday life. So come with us as we show you the benefits of ear seeds.

The ear has over 220 pressure points that can do everything from alleviating lower back pain to calming you down.

Lower back pain- Studies have shown that participants who had ear seeds placed on pressure points dealing with the lower back noticed significantly less pain over a 4 week period. Compared to those who had the ear seeds placed on random parts of the ear. Depression- Studies showed that those who used ear seeds felt significantly less depression. If you are feeling depressed or are taking medicine to help with depression we ask that you please talk to your doctor before trying this method. You do not ever just want to stop taking your depression medication make sure that your doctor is fully aware of everything that you are doing. Addiction- Reports have stated that the use of ear seeds can aid in the help of addiction. Again we recommend that you talk to a doctor before use. Insomnia- Studies showed that patients with insomnia were able to sleep better throughout the night after using ear seeds.



If you are pregnant we suggest that you do not use ear seeds unless directed to do so by a dr since some pressure points can lead to early labor.

Are ear seeds safe?

They mostly are safe we recommend that if you have sensitive skin or allergies to certain things such as metals or certain adhesive tapes you may want to consider using a more natural ear seed. Some side effects of ear seeds can include dizziness, drowsiness, and nausea. If you experience any of these symptoms you should stop using the ear seeds and consult with your doctor.

We hope that this has helped you learn about ear seeds and how you can use them and the benefits of using them. We are trying to turn to a more natural approach to natural medicine and natural healing we definitely recommend that you try them.

Author: Jacob Maslow