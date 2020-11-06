Were‌ ‌You‌ ‌Injured‌ ‌in‌ ‌a‌ ‌Rear-End‌ ‌Accident‌ ‌from‌ ‌someone‌ ‌Tailgating‌ ‌or‌ ‌following‌ ‌too‌ closely?

Rear-end collisions are the most common type of crash crash in the US. It is estimated there are at least one million rear-end collisions in the US annually. Many of them are fatal. If you or a loved one suffered injuries in a rear-end accident involving someone tailgating, you should speak to a personal injury lawyer.

What Causes Rear-End Accidents?

There are several major causes for rear-end collisions:

Tailgating

This is probably the most common cause of these crashes. Tailgating means someone is following you too closely. Vehicles are required to maintain a safe distance from your car so they can stop safely.

Some drivers will tailgate you if they feel you cut them off. Try to drive courteously at all times to avoid this situation. But if someone follows too closely and hits you, it usually is their fault.

DUI

A driver under the influence of alcohol or drugs has poor judgement and slow reaction times. Stopping quickly can be difficult, so rear-end crashes are common with these drivers. If a drunk driver rear-ends you, the best thing to do is pull over and call the police. Try to avoid interacting with the driver if you can.

Distracted Driving

Too many drivers are looking at cell phones to text and talk behind the wheel. If this is the accident’s cause, the police can check cell phone records to prove a cell phone distracted the driver. Other distractions include talking to passengers, changing the radio, eating, drinking, and applying makeup.

Weather

Any time the weather is terrible, it is essential to increase the following distance behind other cars.

Common Rear-End Accident Injuries

If you are hurt in a rear-end crash, you could suffer severe injuries, including the following:

Back Injuries

If you are hit from behind, you can suffer disc damage in your back. Bulging or herniated discs are painful and expensive to treat. You also can suffer back strains or sprains that may require physical therapy.

Whiplash

If you feel stiffness in the neck and shoulders after a rear-end crash, you may have stretched the ligaments and tendons too much in your neck. It is vital to be seen by a doctor to document your whiplash injury. These injuries are mostly invisible on X-rays, so your doctor’s verification of the damage is vital for your case.

Head and Face Injuries

If your airbags do not deploy, your head and face may hit the steering wheel, dashboard, or windshield. The power of the crash can break bones in your face and even cause eye damage.

Proving Negligence in a Rear-End Crash

Most people think that the driver in the rear is always at fault in these collisions. Usually, that is true. Nonetheless, you must prove that the other driver was negligent for you to win your case. Establishing fault in these cases can be more complicated if more than two vehicles were involved, too.

Even if the other driver did cause the accident, his personal injury attorney might argue that you were partially at fault if any of the following occurred:

You slammed on your brakes for no reason.

You drove erratically.

You got a flat tire but did not pull over.

You went into reverse in front of the other driver for no reason.

You cut in front of the other driver and hit your brakes.

Your brake lights did not work.

You merged too slowly, causing the rear driver to hit you.

It is clear that fault in these cases can be contested, which is why having a skilled personal injury attorney in your corner is so important.

