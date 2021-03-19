Ways to Add Colour to Your Garden in Spring

With warmer days firmly on their way, you might be wondering how to give your garden a bright and colourful makeover. It’s safe to say that 2020 wasn’t the best year, with strict COVID-19 restrictions preventing us from enjoying garden parties with family and friends. Now, as we move into spring 2021, there’s a glimmer of hope that we’ll all be reunited once again! So, let’s take a look at some different ways you can add colour to your garden.

Flowers

The number one way to add colour to your garden in spring is to plant a wide variety of flowers. Whether you opt for bright yellow daffodils, red roses, or lilac lavender, you’re sure to find that flowers bring your garden to life.

If you don’t have flower beds or borders where you can plant your selection of flowers, you could always use plant pots and planters. These don’t have to be expensive pots from hardware stores, in fact, you can recycle a huge range of household items to create DIY planters with lots of charm.

We’ve seen people use everything from old kitchen sinks to wellies and jam jars. Just make sure you put your planter in a nice sunny spot and keep your soil moist on warm days to give your flowers the best opportunity to thrive.

Garden Furniture

Another great way to add colour to your garden is to invest in some bold, beautiful garden furniture. A brightly coloured parasol, or a patterned seat cover can really alter the overall style of your garden without breaking the bank.

A lot of people opt for neutral features in their gardens because they’re timeless and versatile. If you have a brown deck or a cream patio, you can use eye-catching garden furniture to give your garden a brighter look for spring. If you decide you want to return to earthy-tones in autumn, all you have to do is switch your garden furniture out.

Awnings

Looking for a garden feature that will keep you cool while also adding a touch of colour? Why not add a sun awning to your garden? Companies like SunSpaces are able to make awning for your garden using bespoke materials. This means you can customise the colour and design to suit your garden perfectly.

As well as adding a gorgeous splash of colour to your garden, an awning will provide plenty of shade to keep you cool on the warmer spring days. If you encounter a spring shower, your awning will provide shelter from the downpour too. This is especially helpful if you’re planning on having guests over in the next few months.

If you choose an awning that can be retracted, you can choose when you want to use it and simply roll it away when you don’t. This is particularly useful if you’re worried about it getting damaged by the wind or snow during winter.

So there you have it, a few different ways to add a splash of colour to your garden this spring!

Author: Lauren Debnam