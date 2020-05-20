Warner misses with ‘Scoob!’ reboot, pandering to the wrong crowd

Warner Bros attempted to kick off a Hanna Barbera universe with Scoob!, a Scooby-Doo prequel/origin story, populated with characters from their various shows: Dick Dastardly from Wacky Races, alongside Muttley; Blue Falcon and Dynomutt and Captain Caveman. Sadly a longwinded story drifts away from the strong points of the popular cartoon series.

Scoob! starts off with Shaggy meeting the young pup, developing a great friendship before meeting the rest of the gang: Fred, Velma and Daphne. The opening scenes and credit sequence is classic Scooby-Doo, re-creating the iconic open with the computerized characters, and hits at the fans of the original show.

After a time jump, Scoob! centers around Mystery Inc. and a mission by Simon Cowell, who quickly dismisses the comedic duo, creating tensions for the Blue Falcon and Dynomutt introduction (as seen in the trailer footage). The Falcon (voiced by Mark Wahlberg) is actually the son of the original, Brian, a millennial worried about his social media presence more than fighting crime, leaving Dynomutt as a harsh critic instead of comic relief.

Dastardly has created an overarching scheme linked to Scooby directly, with is more supernatural than the classic cartoons, omitting all of the mystery elements.

Scoob! tried to appeal to segments of the 2020 crowd with Dastardly jokes about his first name and Falcon being a substitute for the F-word – yes, not the most kid friendly elements.

Worse is the bloated plot, dragging on with complicated sequences, abandoning the fun and campy elements of the Hanna Barbera shows.

The film introduces Dee Dee Sykes (Kiersey Clemons) as the Blue Falcon’s assistant instead of part of the Teen Angels from Captain Cavemen – this just doesn’t work. It’s clearly a “girl power” move and supplants the need for Brian to become a competent crime fighter.

Full review HERE