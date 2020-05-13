Quantcast
Waiakea Water: The Best Water to Drink at Home

While you’re sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic, you may admittedly be splurging a little more than unusual on chips, ice cream, or chocolate—you know, those not-so-great foods. (Don’t worry; your secret is safe with me.) The good news? You can balance it all out with a little more exercise and a tad more water consumption to boot. If you’re looking for the best water to drink while at home, I’d highly recommend bottled water from Waiakea Water, which I was lucky to have stumbled across one day.

The truth is, I am a water snob. Yes, I freely admit. And I can say that out of all of the waters I’ve tasted over the years, nothing compares to Waiakea Hawaiian volcanic water. One of the first things I noticed about the water is, well, its taste, of course. It has sort of a sweet, floral taste. It’s basically the way I would expect fresh melted snow to taste.

So, why does Waiakea water taste so good? Because its total dissolved solids amount is 110, which means that it has a crisp, light taste. As a result, you can easily pair it with just about any type of food. Bottled water with more TDS minerals simply can’t do this well. In addition, the unique combination of Waiakea’s minerals—particularly silica—gives the water that silky and smooth feel in your mouth that you can’t find elsewhere.

If you’re into going “green,” you’ll also like the fact that Waiakea is certified CarbonNeutral. How? By using 100% upcycled bottles, reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases, producing greener shipping solutions, and even restoring forestlands.

All in all, when it comes to drinking incredibly-tasting water and helping the environment at the same time, you can’t go wrong with Waiakea Water.

