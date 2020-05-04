Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water Delivers a Winning Taste Originating from its Hawaiian Terroir

Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water’s unique taste profile has made it one of the top three premium global water brands. Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water sources its water from one of the most pristine natural environments on earth, giving it a distinctive mineral background and bracing finish that not only compliments a wide variety of foods, but stands alone as a refreshing source of valuable electrolytes. Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water was named one of the top international water brands by 10 Best Water, a water-evaluating organization dedicated to ranking the highest quality commercially available bottled water.

Since 2012, Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water has been committed to providing the highest quality volcanic water available commercially. Sourced from the Mauna Loa volcano, Waiakea Water goes through an extensive natural volcanic rock filtration process, creating a taste and mineral profile that reflects its pristine terroir.

While most people don’t view water as being the type of beverage that has a particular flavor profile, Waiakea Water’s journey down 14,000 feet of immaculate volcanic rock has given it a pleasing, bright character. Waiakea Water is a faintly sweet, crisp water of superior virginality as a result of its unique bio-diverse natural environment. With a low mineral count of 110 and an alkaline pH factor of 7.6-8.2, Waiakea Water is a valuable source of calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

As a young, constantly flowing water that is continually replenished by the abundant rains of the Mauna Loa volcano region, Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water offers a clean and refreshing flavor that hasn’t been sullied by the kind of stagnation that typically results from aquifer sourcing. Sediment-free and balanced, Waiakea Water is a cleaner, fresher, healthier product than the overwhelming majority of bottled waters.

In addition to delivering a bottled water of unparalleled quality, Waiakea Water strives to maintain a lifestyle brand that enhances communities and supports green, sustainable programs. As the first U.S. bottled water provider to be recognized with a CarbonNeutral certification, Waiakea Water uses a significant portion of its proceeds to empower a diverse network of environmental initiatives. It adheres to an eco-friendly business model with its use of 100 percent RPET packaging, sustainable sourcing, low emission shipping practices, and goal of creating an entirely biodegradable, recyclable bio-polymer.

To learn more about Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water’s commitment to creating a more equitable, healthy, and green world, please visit our sustainability page.

Author: James Daniel