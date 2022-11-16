Virtual Career Opportunities in the US Job Market for Internationals

Our world is getting smaller by the day through technology and remote work opportunities. Technology-driven work opportunities have given people in countries outside of the US opportunities to rise out of poverty, stay home with their children, and climb the corporate ladder into executive positions they may not have had access to in the past.

Once thought to be the stuff of scam job offers, remote work has only recently become more broadly legitimized. Especially throughout the pandemic, companies have fully embraced remote work and remote workers. This wider acceptance has led to greater opportunities for people in other countries to enter the US job market remotely, allowing many virtual workers to change their lives for the better.

A way up for a working mom

Particularly in my home country of the Philippines, remote work has been able to change the trajectory of people’s lives. Before my current role as an executive with Cyberbacker, I worked in call centers, but the in-office jobs that were available were located hours from my home. I was only able to see my children on the weekends, and I could not be present for them during the week as they navigated school and other activities.

When I was presented with the opportunity to work remotely from home, it changed the structure of my entire life. Suddenly, I was able to be present for my children and still invest time into building my career.

A shift to remote work acceptance worldwide has proven that people are just as productive and effective when working remotely. Companies are realizing that they can cater to the need for balance and still hit peak performance output.

The US market and global remote workers

The uptick in global remote workers for US-based companies has proven to be a win/win in many ways for all parties involved. The stable, better-paying jobs provided to people in countries like the Philippines — whose cost of living is far lower than that of people in the United States — have allowed workers to rise above poverty, provide for their families, and save for the future. As of 2021, the gross national income (GNI) per capita in the United States was $72,000. Comparatively, the GNI in the Philippines is just over $3,600. For virtual workers in the Philippines and other developing countries, the amount of money they can earn by working remotely for a US-based employer could be staggering, if not completely life-changing.

The trend towards a global remote workforce is also a positive for companies. There are more job openings in the United States than in recent history, and the demand for labor is creating the need for more options in the workforce. Skilled workers from other countries have been prime candidates for many of these remote roles. Companies can rest assured that the technology and structures are in place to support a global remote workforce. Gone are the days when many executives feel they need to hover over in-office employees to ensure that work is completed to satisfaction. Instead, companies are leaning on available tech to help them manage and guide teams in countries all over the world.

Cyberbacker, the company where I work, provides virtual assistance to companies and solo business owners in the US. Our company’s virtual workforce has allowed small businesses to stay open cost-effectively, a buoy that was welcomed in the wake of the pandemic. A pool of ready and willing, talented, and trained workers is available to companies, giving them a way to continue operations and save money in the long run.

Opportunities abound

The opportunities I have garnered from remote work with a US-based company have been tremendous. I have been able to give myself back to my children and work my way up to President of Cyberbacker. My children can bear witness as I follow my dreams and fulfill my career goals. It has truly been a life-changing shift for our family, as well as for many more families in the Philippines and other countries where people have been tapped to work remotely for US-based companies.

Cyberbacker has been able to give back to its dedicated remote workforce through profit-sharing and retirement opportunities for employees who never would have had those options through jobs in their own countries. As technology brings us closer, opportunities will continue to reveal themselves for employees and companies alike.

By Shiela Mie Empleo-Legpasi, President — Cyberbacker