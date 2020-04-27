Quantcast
Victor Restis: An Extraordinary Career

Billionaire businessman Victor Restis finds strength in the code, “The starting point of all achievement is desire.” Born in Kinshasa, Congo, Victor was educated in Belgium and is a graduate of the prestigious “Institut Catholique des Hautes Etudes Commerciales” (ICHEC – Belgian Management School). After graduation, Mr. Restis began working for his family’s Shipping Company, Enterprises Shipping and Trading S.A. (EST), where he excelled as a key member of the management team. Through hard work and a fierce dedication to excellence, Mr. Restis was named president of EST at the age of 36. 

As owner and president, Mr. Restis applied intelligence, integrity and ethics to lead an evolution transforming Enterprises Shipping and Trading from medium-sized company to one of the world’s most modern, diversified, and largest privately-owned bulk vessel and cargo shipping fleets. Currently, EST operates a fleet of more than 120 shipping vessels for world-wide transportation, serving international trade in a wide range of products and general cargo. Recognized for innovative leadership, Mr. Restis is regarded as one of the most important and influential shipping personalities worldwide and has been awarded by Lloyd’s List as one of the ‘‘100 most influential people in shipping.’’

With a global network in place and a strategy of diversification by forging long-term business relationships, Mr. Restis expanded the company once again from shipping and trading to a diverse multinational and multicultural international business group with eclectic investments in a broad range of sectors.  The company’s diverse portfolio includes banking and financial services, (owning at one stage three fully licensed Banks in Europe), media, aviation, telecommunications, ship building/repairing, energy, hotels and hospitality services, leisure and global real estate. 

Mr. Restis’ storied career transverses the globe. From 2011 till 2013, Mr. Restis served as an Ambassador of the Republic of San Marino – a mountainous microstate surrounded by north-central Italy, and one of the world’s oldest surviving republics. Currently, Mr. Restis serves in high-level directorships for various organizations worldwide, including Protection & Indemnity Clubs, ship-owners associations, classification societies and many non-profit organizations. With a deep and noble commitment to promote the health and welfare of people and communities around the world, Mr. Restis provides support to a variety of humanitarian and relief effort causes.

