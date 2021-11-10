Valuable Information from Orlando Air Conditioning Experts: 5 HVAC Troubleshooting Tips Every Homeowner Should Know

For a homeowner, realizing that their house’s heating or cooling system isn’t working the way it should can be a somewhat unnerving prospect. It conjures up visions of teams of HVAC workers, replacement appliances, and costly invoices. However, heat pumps, air conditioning units, and furnaces can be fickle things, occasionally prone to minor malfunctions. Sometimes using a simple trick can solve the issue without having to resort to calling in a professional and incurring the associated costs. It is with this thought in mind that Orlando Air Conditioning Experts presents the following five HVAC troubleshooting tips that every homeowner should know.

Replace the Air Filters

The easiest place to start when troubleshooting an underperforming HVAC system is by replacing the air filters. Old and dirty air filters will cause the entire apparatus to work harder in order to achieve the desired results. As a consequence, the HVAC system will use a lot more power to produce the same amount of hot or cold air. Clogged air filters will also cause unnecessary wear and tear and reduce an HVAC system’s overall longevity, inevitably costing a homeowner more money in utility bills. Air filters should be changed every 90 days, at minimum.

Clear the Debris from the Outdoor Unit

Another common cause of an HVAC system functioning sub-optimally are obstructions in the outdoor air conditioning unit. Dirt, grass, leaves, twigs, loose trash, and other debris can accumulate in the unit over time, blocking the free flow of air and affecting the air quality inside a home. This issue is easily remedied by opening the outdoor air conditioner condenser unit and clearing all the debris away. Preventative measures can also be undertaken, such as removing all unwanted vegetation close to the unit and keeping any nearby trees and bushes well-trimmed.

Clean the Indoor Vents, Ducts, and Registers

The same type of issue can take place inside as well, albeit with the aspect of the HVAC system that distributes air rather than intaking it. Dirt, dust, pet dander, and other harmful particulates can build up in a home’s vents, ducts, and registers to the point where it adversely affects air flow and quality, and diminishes the efficiency of the entire HVAC system. Although Vents and registers can be easily cleaned by an ordinary homeowner, duct cleaning can be a complicated proposition. If dirty ducts are the cause of a malfunctioning HVAC system, it is wise to solicit the services of a professional.

Check the Thermostat

Some HVAC issues can originate with a faulty thermostat. Particularly if the HVAC system is turning off and on at the wrong times or even not starting up at all, the thermostat could be the culprit. First, check to see if the batteries in the thermostat need replacing. If that is the case, simply swap the old batteries out for new ones and reset the temperature settings. If this does not fix the issue, or if the batteries are not dead in the first place, there is probably a larger issue at play and the assistance of a professional should be sought.

Check the Circuit Breakers and Power Supply

If the problem is that an HVAC system won’t start up at all, it would be wise to first check the relevant power supply. The solution could be as simple as putting a loose power cord back in place. Beyond that, it is always a good idea to have a look at the applicable circuit breakers, as sometimes a power overload can prompt them to cut off the power supply to the system. It’s possible that someone might have accidentally flicked them in the wrong direction, as well.

