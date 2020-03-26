Quantcast
US Coronavirus death toll rises over 1000, doubling every 3 days

Economists and health care officials seem to be at odds over the Chinese Coronavirus pandemic, politicians are feuding over the massive $2 trillion stimulus and rescue bill as the death toll climbed over 1,000.

Mixed reporting, which is likely to due timing that misinformation, has the new death toll between 1,032 and 1,050.

“The U.S. death toll was at 1,050 early Thursday after eclipsing 600 on Tuesday.  Globally, more than 21,200 people have been killed by the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard,” notes USA Today.

WorldOMeters.info has the total at 1,032 at the time of this writing.

They listed the death toll yesterday at 247, 225 on Tuesday with 141 deceased on Monday and Sunday was the first day the U.S. went over 100 – 113 dead. That pattern shows a progressive climb daily, doubling every 2-3 days.

Italy has been ravaged by the Wuhan virus and show a similar total and pattern between March 8 and March 14. Now the nation’s medical system has collapsed and 600 or more have died daily for six straight days, with a cumulative death toll now over 7,500. U.S. has over 5 times the population of Italy (approx. 330 million to Italy’s 60 million).

Photo by Jordan Hopkins on Unsplash

In a press briefing Wednesday evening, World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for countries to adopt six measures to aggressively attack the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures ask countries to expand, train and deploy healthcare workers; implement a system to find every suspected case “at the community level”; ramp up production and availability of testing; equip and adapt facilities to isolate and treat patients; develop plans and protocols to quarantine; and refocus the whole of government to suppress and control COVID-19.

“These measures are the best way to suppress and stop transmission, so that when restrictions are lifted, the virus doesn’t re-surge,” Tedros said. “The last thing any country needs is to open schools and businesses, only to be forced to close them again because of a resurgence.”

Wuhan Coronavirus cases soar in Pennsylvania, Gov Tom Wolf closes state to non-life-sustaining business

 

