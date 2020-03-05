Upflush toilet with Saniflo technology that can be installed anywhere in your house

Choosing the best toilet for your bathroom can be a tricky decision, especially if you don’t know what you are looking for. There is a wide range of toilets in the market, and one of them is upflush toilets. These toilets are designed to minimize the expenses of installation, plumbing, and maintenance. Furthermore, these high-efficiency toilets feature powerful macerators that contain sharp blades to shred the waste material, including paper towels and other stuff to prevent clogging and increase the effectiveness of the flushing system. This shredded waste material then drains away into the sewage system with water when you activate the flush of the toilet.

Advantages of upflush toilets

Upflush toilets have various benefits, such as:

Cheaper

People on a budget always look for cheaper options when it comes to buying new products, and upflush toilets are one of the most affordable toilets available in the market. The installation of these toilets doesn’t require expensive labor, and it doesn’t damage your bathroom floor either. Additionally, the facilitation of these toilets is straightforward and quick.

Flexible

One of the most significant advantages of Saniflo upflush toilets is their flexibility because you can place them anywhere in your house due to the Saniflo macerating system. Additionally, unlike conventional systems, these toilets also don’t require a minimum of 30 inches of clearance and accessibility and only take up space similar to a standard toilet without any servicing.

Movable

Most importantly, upflush toilets can be conveniently moved anywhere whenever you want or if you need to change the setting of your place. These toilets have a smaller footprint, and that is why it is easier to move them, and it only leaves four tiny holes in the floor where it was previously placed.

Quicker

Saniflo upflush toilets have a faster installation in comparison to any other standard toilet. These toilets require a pipe with a small diameter for their setup so you can complete its set up within six to eight hours.

What is Saniflo, and how does it work?

Saniflo toilets are one of the most reliable toilets that offer effective and efficient performance. These toilets have macerators that shred the waste that goes into the toilet, and later, the toilet flushes it away as soon as you activate the flush. Additionally, this technology helps in preventing clogging in toilets and boosts the efficiency of flushing systems. Not only these toilets are affordable, but they also provide a quick and straightforward installation. Additionally, Saniflo upflush toilets are considered eco-friendly and user-friendly because of their quality and access.

Upflush toilets with Saniflo technology offer more versatility, and you can install them anywhere in your home. Some people confuse macerating toilets with composting toilets, but there is a significant difference between these two toilets. Additionally, you can easily install them in your basement or your attic without expensive plumbing. These toilets are famous in Europe and are now becoming popular in the US slowly. Furthermore, upflush toilets help you in saving an average of $9,000 of plumbing and installation expenses.

There are various brands of macerating toilets in the market, which makes it easier to decide which toilet meets your requirements perfectly.

Author: Mark Kavin