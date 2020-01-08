Understanding Drug Possession Cases

Legal cases involving drug possession and sale of illegal substances can be very intense and stressful, especially at the federal level. That’s why these cases need careful handling and the involvement of a criminal defense lawyer. A good lawyer will ensure that law enforcement officers followed proper procedures and find weaknesses in the prosecution’s arguments.

The best drug possession lawyers are harder to find, but it is possible through the use of the internet. Ideally, you should look for a lawyer that offers free consultations and that has a large number of positive reviews and case results.

Misdemeanor or Felony

It is important to understand whether the charges brought against you will result in just a misdemeanor or a severe felony. Simple possession or casual exchange is more likely a misdemeanor and not a felony, but it also depends on the circumstances of the event as well. A lot of people have the misconception that in cases of misdemeanor charges, they do not need a lawyer to represent them. Even minor cases can result in substantial punishments and compensations.

Penalties in case of possession of controlled drugs

Fines: There are different fines and punishments for illegal and controlled drug possession and these also depend on the other circumstances around that event. Various reports across the internet, indicate fines can range from $100 or less to significant fines of $100,000 or more. Incarceration: You may be incarcerated for up to 10 years. Probation: In some cases, the accused has to report to probation officer on regular intervals with conditions like medical checkups to drug tests. Diversion: Some kids are also sent to counselling and behavioral modification centers for improving their behavior. They usually last 6 months to a year. Rehabilitation: In other cases, rehabilitation programs are established to train the offender to behave in a better and more controlled way. The time period varies from person to person.

It’s important to note that different states have different penalty criteria in their civil and defense legal codes.

Case Study

There are hundreds of case studies available on the internet when it comes to drug possession cases. One such case was that of Nabil Ayers, who shared his story with Vox. His legal team was able to successfully defend him at the cost of just $2,000 in 1995. He refers to those $2000 spent as the best decision of his life and he has no regrets on spending that much, as he says, “The best $2,000 I ever spent: the lawyer who cleared me of a drug charge.”

Conclusion

If you’ve been arrested for drug possession, it is very important to understand how grave your situation is and to consult a professional, smart, and intelligent lawyer. People are usually wary of spending money on a lawyer, but they need to understand that sometimes investments like these can lead you to a brighter and more prospective future.

Author: Shreya Mukherjee