UN Climate Change fund: COVID an ‘opportunity’ to raise money and ‘relaunch’ green world

The UN-funded financial arm of the Paris Agreement has called the Chinese Coronavirus an “opportunity” to raise funds for climate change action and “relaunch economies on low-emission, climate-resilient trajectories.”

According to a new report by Sky News, the statements have been published in a document by the Green Climate Fund, an international organization with a $10.3 billion budget (US).

“Australia gifted it $200 million (AUD) in 2015 but Prime Minister Scott Morrison axed further contributions after questions were raised about funds being sent to China, the single largest CO2 emitter in the world,” Sky News stated.

“While COVID-19 is causing untold suffering, the international response to this unprecedented health crisis in modern times offers an opportunity to direct finances towards bolstering climate action. GCF will continue to make critical investments in climate-resilient water resource management, health care facilities, agriculture and livelihoods – all of which are essential to subduing and overcoming the pandemic,” the organization wrote in an official public update.

“Similarly, we will step up our efforts to catalyze green investment to relaunch economies on low-emission, climate-resilient trajectories.

“The Green Climate Fund is confident that only a united approach – bringing together determined efforts and innovation – will provide lasting solutions to both the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.”

The Green Climate Fund likened the pandemic deaths to the threat of global warming.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the global response required to stem it shows the importance of acting together to solve unparalleled threats to people and our planet,” the GCF said. “The far-reaching impacts of COVID-19 are a stark reminder of the catastrophic implications the world faces if we don’t.”

Sky News has taken aim at the GCF, noting in a special investigation last year revealed the GCF squandered $3.7 million flying staff around the world for climate change conferences. The bureaucrats which run the GFC were paid $65 million in wages, a figure that has been steadily ballooning each year.



