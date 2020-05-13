U.S. Money Reserve Honors Veterans With New 75th Anniversary Iwo Jima Coin Series

U.S. Money Reserve has a longstanding commitment to preserving the legacy of the veterans and heroes who sacrifice their lives for the freedom of others. To honor that legacy, U.S. Money Reserve debuted a new 75th Anniversary Iwo Jima coin set during the American Numismatic Association’s 97th Annual National Coin Week, which was celebrated April 19 to 25.

This brand-new release are the first bullion coins in a new “World War II Series” on which U.S. Money Reserve collaborated with the Australian Perth Mint. The 75th Anniversary Iwo Jima coin series contains a one-ounce silver bullion coin and a one-ounce gold bullion coin, each depicting the iconic image of U.S. soldiers raising the American flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

U.S. Money Reserve Is Committed to Honoring Our Veterans

In February 2020, U.S. Money Reserve began their co-venture with the World War II Foundation to honor the legacy of the WWII generation. U.S. Money Reserve has announced that it will underwrite two upcoming World War II Foundation documentaries: 1st to Fight: Pacific War Marines, narrated by Jon Seda, and Return to Iwo Jima, narrated by Gary Sinise. Both documentaries are produced by World War II Foundation President and Founder Tim Gray and are scheduled to air on more than 100 PBS stations.

U.S. Money Reserve CEO Angela Roberts has committed herself to providing support for military veterans. She is an advocate for veteran job placement and believes that the dedication, skills, specialized training, and worldly experience these individuals have make them great candidates for any number of roles in the labor force.

About the 75th Anniversary Iwo Jima Coin Series and Its Dedication

The coins pay tribute to the raising of the flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, depicting the most recognizable image from the war—U.S. troops raising a flag on Mount Suribachi, the highest point on Iwo Jima. The iconic Pulitzer Prize–winning photograph was taken by Joe Rosenthal. It is considered to be among the most influential images ever taken.

“We are proud to offer our customers the chance to own these first coins from our World War II Series,” said Roberts. “There has never been a time in our generation’s history [when] we’ve had to fight for our everyday right to be free. While our enemy right now is completely different than those our military fought so bravely, recent events do remind us how fragile freedom is. We are reminded of how truly blessed we really are. That’s why it’s our duty to honor the events and heroes of WWII. We preserve their legacy so that our next generations can continue to learn about America’s history and those who fought for and gave us our daily freedoms.”

The Battle of Iwo Jima lasted 36 days, ending on March 26, 1945, and was one of the deadliest battles of the war. Capturing Iwo Jima allowed U.S. forces to seize control of the air in the Pacific. “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima” became a widely circulated symbol of American perseverance and a renewed hope for peace. The gold coin in the U.S. Money Reserve series honors United States wartime allies Australia and Great Britain with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse side.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime series,” said John Rothans, Chief Procurement Officer of U.S. Money Reserve. “This brand-new release features exclusive legal-tender gold and silver coins with an extremely low mintage, sure to sell out quickly. Through our partnership with the Perth Mint, our customers can expect the highest-quality coins, PCGS-certified with the first-ever ‘World War II Series’ specialty label.”

U.S. Money Reserve has cultivated a longstanding relationship with the Australian Perth Mint. The Perth Mint was founded in 1899 and is among the most established and trusted names in coin production. U.S. Money Reserve is proud of the unique collaborative experience of creating the 75th Anniversary Iwo Jima coin series from design to production and looks forward to continuing the coin series to honor our World War II military veterans.

