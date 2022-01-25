When people are looking to package a product, they need to decide which type of material or product they want to use. But what material should they actually select? Metal, plastic, shrink film, bio-plastics, cardboards, paperboard, clamshells, etc.

Now we are going to dive into several different types of packing supplies below. Each will tell the detail about what the packaging material is made of and when it’s best to use at work.

Stretch Film:

It is one of the most common packaging materials in the entire world. Most of the companies that have shipping departments are using it on an everyday basis. They use it to carry their product on pallets before shipping. This is done just to prevent products from collapsing or being damaged during the shipping process.

These are some of the various types of stretch wrap currently available:

Hand stretch Color stretch No cling stretch Reinforced stretch VCI stretch Vented stretch Machine stretch UVI stretch



Each of the variations of stretch film is designed for a specific purpose. Using the wrong type of stretch may result in inadequate load. Poorly wrapped pallets and safety issues may result from this. Stretch film is commonly used for unitizing, packaging multi-packs. These include Toilet paper, bottled water, paper towels, etc.

Corrugated Boxes:

They are a staple for the packaging industry. For generations, corrugated boxes have been a regular packaging material. They are being used for packing tons of products on the packaging line worldwide.

Corrugated materials are often used for packaging applications in tandem. People use these machines to form flat cardboard boxes into a traditional box shape. These are made from corrugated cardboard because these can technically be any heavy-duty-pulp-based boarding material.

Items commonly being packed in these boxes include consumer goods, electronics, etc., and some pre-packaged food like chips, cereals, etc.

Printed Shrink Film:

The two main primary forms of printed shrink film include polyethylene shrink film and polyolefin shrink film. Polyethylene shrink film is most commonly sold by their manufacturers and is generally thicker than the other.

Most importantly, printed films are almost similar to traditional transparent shrink films. In contrast to clear shrink film, these printed shrink films have the unique ability to print branded, eye-catching and aesthetic graphics directly onto the film itself. Unlike clear shrink films, printed ones do not require labels.

As such, they are not usually an appropriate fit for low-volume applications. On average, the minimum order requirement for printed ones is about 50,000 impressions.

While printed shrink firms are more costly than traditional transparent shrink films, some light-gauge printed films are quite reasonable while being just as magnificent as their thicker counterparts.

Strapping:

These materials are used mainly for bundling products together and protecting pallets during storage and transport.

The applications appropriate for strapping are fully dependent upon the required formulations. For examples:

a) Magazines b) Newspapers c) Banisters d) Molding

Etc.

Some other most common packaging supplies are:



Shrink film tubing

Polybags

Roll bags

Bundling films

Shrink Band

Flexible Pouches

Carded packaging, Etc.

Author: John Bernard