Trump is NOT replacing Mike Pence: it ‘would be a great act of disloyalty’

During Thursday night’s Fox News town hall event, President Donald Trump addressed rumors about his changing the VP slot from Mike Pence ahead of the 2020 race.

Trump brought up the reports concerning Pence being replaced when Fox News host Bret Baier asked the president who his closest friend is in Washington.

“Well, I get along great with our vice president,” Trump told Baier.

“I keep hearing I’m replacing him,” the president noted of the incessant reports and speculation. “Every day, I hear ‘He’s going to put this one and that one’ [on the 2020 ticket].”

Trump added, “If I did, that would be a great act of disloyalty.”

CNN political analyst Paul Begala “guaranteed” that the president was “gonna dump Mike Pence in favor of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.”

This is a common thread from leftists and anti-Trump Republicans.

“I think Mike Pence is probably hanging out back there, thinking, ‘Hey, I got 1 in 365 chance at picking the day that Trump’s going to dump me from the ticket and put her on some time in the next year,’ ” MSNBC contributor and GOP strategist Steve Schmidt said in November during “Morning Joe.”

Roll Call made a list of replacements in 2018, which stated: “The moment, prompted by a reporter’s question during a rowdy post-midterm press conference on Nov. 7, was an attempt by President Donald Trump to quiet speculation that he had begun to question Pence’s loyalty and was mulling other potential running mates for his 2020 re-election campaign.”