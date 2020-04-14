‘Tron Legacy’ director Joseph Kosinski says Tron 3 could still happen

Disney’s TRON franchise suffered an untimely death after Tomorrowland bombed at the box office in 2015. Now TRON: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski says he’s still interested in revisiting the franchise for a third film.

“There’s always been an interest since Legacy [for a sequel]. There’s always been talk and murmuring of doing another and continuing the story,” he explained to ComicBook.com. “Like anything, it just needs the right confluence of…it’s all about timing and the right elements and everything’s got to come together for a movie to happen.”

Kosinski pointed out that,”I don’t ever see TRON being something where you pump one out every two years. You just can’t. They’re too hard to make.”

“It’s got to be a passion project and it’s got to really be reaching for something different and innovative and ambitious,” he concluded, “because that’s in the DNA of it.”

In 2010, TRON: Legacy grossed $400 million on a $170 million budget, a box office which warranted a follow-up. That sequel, nicknamed Tron 3, has been “on again, off again” for years.

Don’t misunderstand, Disney appears invested in the franchise, adding the TRON Lightcycle Power Run, which currently resides in Shanghai Disneyland, to Orlando’s Disney World next year.

‘Tron’ ride confirmed for Disney World by 2021, going in Tomorrowland, next to Space Mountain



