Published On: Tue, Apr 14th, 2020

‘Tron Legacy’ director Joseph Kosinski says Tron 3 could still happen

Disney’s TRON franchise suffered an untimely death after Tomorrowland bombed at the box office in 2015. Now TRON: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski says he’s still interested in revisiting the franchise for a third film.

“There’s always been an interest since Legacy [for a sequel]. There’s always been talk and murmuring of doing another and continuing the story,” he explained to ComicBook.com. “Like anything, it just needs the right confluence of…it’s all about timing and the right elements and everything’s got to come together for a movie to happen.”

Kosinski pointed out that,”I don’t ever see TRON being something where you pump one out every two years. You just can’t. They’re too hard to make.”

“It’s got to be a passion project and it’s got to really be reaching for something different and innovative and ambitious,” he concluded, “because that’s in the DNA of it.”

In 2010, TRON: Legacy grossed $400 million on a $170 million budget, a box office which warranted a follow-up. That sequel, nicknamed Tron 3, has been “on again, off again” for years.

‘Tron 3’ still has interest, Justin Springer asks fans to demand it

2017: ‘Tron 3’ stuck again with Jared Leto still attached, nicknamed ‘Tron: Ascension’

2017: Jeff Bridges talks ‘Tron 3’ teasing a virtual reality film, a return to the Marvel film universe, ‘Big Lebowski’ sequel

2016: ‘Tron Legacy’ producer ‘hopeful’ for ‘Tron 3’ saying ‘there have been conversations’

2015: ‘Pan’ star Garrett Hedlund says ‘Tron 3’ has ‘gripping story,’ not totally dead

Don’t misunderstand, Disney appears invested in the franchise, adding the TRON Lightcycle Power Run, which currently resides in Shanghai Disneyland, to Orlando’s Disney World next year.

‘Tron’ ride confirmed for Disney World by 2021, going in Tomorrowland, next to Space Mountain


Tron ride at Disneyland Shanghai

