Tresiba is the Best Long-Acting Insulin

Quite recently, the company NovoNordisk has released a new innovative medication for adults and children with diabetes mellitus called Tresiba. This is long-acting insulin with degludec as an active substance. Degludec is an analog of human insulin, meaning that its molecule slightly differs from the molecule of human insulin. With the help of biotechnological technology, the molecule has been changed as a result of which it acquired new properties. Initially, it was elaborated exclusively for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus, but now the remedy can be used for type 1 diabetes as well.

Currently, Tresiba is available on the market in 2 basic forms of release: Insulin Tresiba Flextouch 200 units/ml 3x3ml and Insulin Tresiba Flextouch Pen 100 units/ml 5x3ml. If you have got a valid prescription for the drug, you can buy Tresiba online on Insulin.store.

How does Tresiba long-lasting insulin work?

The principle of work of degludec in the Tresiba medication to control blood sugar levels is the same as of Lantus based on insulin glargine. Once injected, the drug molecules combine to form larger molecules (multi-hexamers) that create a drug depot. Farther from this conglomerate, small pieces break off, and as a result, a long-term effect of the drug Tresiba is achieved.

Since the duration of action of the drug is more than 40 hours, there is evidence that up to 48 hours, it would seem that you can inject the drug once every 2 days, but this is not the case. For some reason, this is good because if you do insulin injections every other day, you can get confused and/or forget to inject, rather than if you inject the drug daily.

As a result of studies, the difference between the work of the drug in elderly patients and young patients was not noticed, and there was no difference between people with impaired kidney and liver and healthy patients in this regard. There were also comparative studies of degludec (Tresiba) and glargine (Lantus), and it turned out that the former caused fewer cases of hypoglycemia.

What is the Dosing of Tresiba insulin degludec?

Tresiba ultra-long-acting insulin should be administered only subcutaneously. Intravenous administration is contraindicated. The treatment administration regimen is 1 time per day. This drug is compatible with all glucose-lowering tablet drugs, as well as various types of insulin. Therefore, it can be prescribed as an independent drug or as part of combination therapy.

If the patient has never injected insulin, then the initial dose will be 10 units, and then a gradual dose adjustment is made according to individual needs. If a person is already receiving another type of insulin and a decision is made to transfer to Tresiba. Then the initial dose should be calculated according to the 1: 1 principle, that is, how much basal insulin was made, so much insulin degludec should be injected.

If a person was on a double mode of basal insulin administration or the patient has a glycated hemoglobin level of less than 8%, then the dose is set individually, and a smaller dose may be required. Naturally, in the future, an individual adjustment of the insulin dose is required under the control of the blood sugar levels.

Side effects of Tresiba insulin injections

Like any pharmacological drug, Tresiba insulin has a number of side effects:

severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)

allergic reactions (urticaria, anaphylaxis)

hypersensitivity reactions (numbness of the tongue, frequent stools, fatigue, itching)

lipodystrophy at the injection site (can be avoided by constantly changing the injection site)

local reactions at the injection site (hematoma, swelling, redness, connective tissue nodules, itching, and induration)

weight gain

To avoid these complications, patients who use Tresiba should constantly monitor blood sugar levels, and general reactions of the organism to the drug as some of the severe side effects may be life-threatening. Inform your doctor if your well-being is getting worse and get medical help if needed.

What is the best time to take Tresiba?

The manufacturer reassures that Tresiba may be taken at any time throughout the day. However, medical specialists recommend the patients with diabetes that long-acting insulins like insulin glargine and degludec should be taken approximately at the same time of the day to do not get confused about the time and number of injections and appropriate blood sugar control.

Author: Thomas Wright