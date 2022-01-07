Top Tips for Finding the Perfect Home

In life, the biggest purchase you will ever make is your house.

From the interior design to the safety of the neighborhood, there are so many boxes to tick when trying to find the perfect home.

Plus, because there’s so much money involved, there’s very little room for mistakes.

Thankfully, this guide is here to give you a friendly nudge in the right direction. Whether you’re a young person with zero experience in the market or an elderly person looking for a second home, these top tips are going to make the process easier for you.

These tips are also helpful if you’re looking to rent, too.

Use an Estate Agent

When it comes to buying or renting, it’s a good idea to get a middleman involved – specifically, reliable estate agents. They will provide you with an exciting range of properties to examine and view in person while working closely with you to find the perfect home.

Also, if you have specific requirements for your home, an estate agent will note this and alert you as soon as the right property becomes available.

Think carefully about the future

Usually, homes are long-term investments. On average, people live in their homes for eight years, which is a long time.

So, it’s a smart idea to take into account the future. For example, if you are living with your spouse and have a couple of young children, then you will need to consider their schooling options.

On top of this, you will also need to think about the places you are within range of. If there’s no shopping mall or center within a reasonable driving distance, then this would be a major problem for some people.

Remote working is also on the rise, so if there’s no room for an office in your new home, then that could be a problem, too.

Plan potential renovations

Sometimes, a property is a potential goldmine when it comes to renovations – but it isn’t always obvious from the outside. You might come across a property that is only a new roof away from being perfect, so don’t fall into the trap of immediately discarding a property because it isn’t the finished article.

Inspect the neighbors

Let’s face it, bad neighbors are the ultimate nightmare. Whether it’s loud noises during the day or rude behavior whenever you see them, they are people you won’t want to deal with.

Here’s what you need to do when you’re interested in a property: drive by there at different times during the day after an initial viewing.

This way, you will get a genuine feel for what your potential neighbors and neighborhood, in general, are like. If you encounter red flags, such as antisocial behavior, then you’ll know that it definitely isn’t the house of your dreams.

Get second opinions

Lastly, make sure to get second opinions from your friends and family, as they might be able to see potential flaws that you don’t. Remember, it’s always a good idea to gain a wider perspective rather than a narrow and single-minded one, especially when buying or renting a home.

Author: Carol Trehearn