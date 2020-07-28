Top Safety Tips to Bear in Mind If You Embark on A Little DIY Plumbing

If your plumbing system goes wrong and you are tempted to save yourself a little money by fixing it yourself, then you need to know what it is that you are taking on. If you are ever in any doubt about whether you should take it on or not, you should always call in an expert. But if you think you can manage it, then at least bear in mind these top safety tips. You need to understand the dangers and hazards that you are likely to come across when fixing a plumbing system, and here are just a few of them:

You’re Dealing with Electricity as Well as Water!

It’s not just water that you are dealing with when you start fiddling with a plumbing system – it is electricity too. We all know that water and electricity is a potentially lethal mix, so always make sure you turn off the electricity at the mains supply before you even consider going any further. This is especially critical if you are working near plug sockets or power sources. If you are in any doubt then stop, and call an expert for some advice. Never leave you or your family at risk from electrocution, you would never forgive yourself.

Protect Yourself

If you are undertaking a plumbing job then you need to be dressed accordingly with the right safety gear. Always wear eye protection such as goggles or a face mask – if pressurized hot water sprays everywhere and your eyes are not protected then you will be in a lot of trouble. Wear sensible work gear, good quality work boots and protective gloves so that you don’t burn yourself. Be aware that loose clothing could get in the way, so only start a job once you are suitably dressed. Wear ear plugs as the noise of power tools can be quite deafening. You’ll also need a dust mask or respirator which will protect you from breathing in dirt and dust from the air, as well as dangerous chemicals too.

Have a Back Up Plan

It’s all very well starting the job and feeling a little gung-ho about it, but if you come unstuck then you need a B plan pretty quickly. Have emergency numbers to hand, including the number of an emergency plumber and electrician. Understand that if things go wrong you will have to act quickly, so you’ll have no time for fiddling around trying to find details of someone that can help you. You’ll need a phone close to hand too.

Make sure you have all the right tools around you before you start – the more organized you are, the better. Use the right tool for the job and don’t try to improvise with the wrong tool. And most importantly – whatever happens – don’t panic. This is the worst thing you can do. The key is to stop, think and breathe before you go any further. Make sure you are confident that you know the basic rudiments of plumbing before even considering taking a job on yourself. Good luck and keep safe!

Author: Nataliya Stefanus