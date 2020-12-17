Top Reasons for Car Accidents in Texas

As one of the largest and most populous states in the country, Texas is home to over 22 million registered vehicles.

The unfortunate reality is that far too many motorists in the Lone Star State end up in car accidents. In fact, the numbers have mostly risen over the past few years despite advancements in road safety and technology. For some perspective, these are the estimated number of collisions that occurred each year in Houston alone:

2014 – 59,981

2015 – 66,193

2016 – 66,664

2017 – 64,720

Even with the decrease to 64,126 accidents for 2018, the total figure has risen by approximately 7% over the previous five years, which equates to around 10 additional incidents every single day.

As for statewide figures, The Texas Department of Transportation reported in 2017 that a major collision had occurred every minute, and a traffic fatality every 2 hours and 21 minutes. Why so many? What are the primary reasons for all of these car accidents? Read on to find out.

Top 10 Leading Factors

Listed below are the 10 leading factors of road accidents in Texas and the number of crashes as provided by The Texas Department of Transportation in 2017. This was the year when Texas saw more road fatalities than any other state.

Exceeding the speed limit ( 139,131 ) Distracted driving ( 89,037 ) Failing to stay in one lane ( 37,488 ) Failing to yield – left turn ( 31,896 ) Running through stop signs ( 26,790 ) Following too closely ( 24,963 ) Faulty evasive action ( 23,123 ) Failing to yield – private drive ( 18,637 ) Under the influence – alcohol ( 13,847 ) Turning when unsafe ( 10,639 )

Looking at these figures, speeding and distracted driving are clearly the main issues. The former limits maneuverability and reaction times, not to mention increasing the severity and impact force of collisions.

The latter, also known as driver inattention, is primarily caused by texting and general smartphone use behind the wheel. Distracted driving can also be caused by eating, drinking, grooming, fatigue, reaching for items, and interacting with radio, climate controls or passengers.

Other Contributing Factors

There are a few other factors that, while minor compared to the leading causes, are still responsible for thousands of collisions. This includes driver fatigue, which caused 9,704 accidents in the afore-mentioned period. Impaired visibility, failure to yield, and failure to stop in the correct place are also common.

Making a Difference

So, what can we do to bring these shocking numbers down? The first priority is to protect yourself and your loved ones. This begins with your health and finances, which should be supported by proper insurance coverage and access to legal assistance. Make sure to have the contact details for a reputable Houston car accident lawyer on hand in case.

From here, it’s mostly a matter of practicing defensive driving. Paying attention, knowing your vehicle’s limits, staying out of the left lane and scanning the road ahead are key strategies.

Remember to set the example whenever you’re behind the wheel with other passengers. Every effort to raise awareness and practice safe driving counts.