[…] Top Job Training Resources for Older Workers […]

You’ve lived a good life, but you’re not done yet. They say that most retired or older folks don’t do well with technology, but you’re an exception to the rule. To break into IT, or any other tech-driven career, you need training. And, while you could go to a technical school, you’ll need more resources than most people to get you up to speed on current technologies.

SCSEP

SCSEP is the Senior Community Service Employment Program spearheaded by the AARP Foundation. SCSEP helps people 55 and over find a job by helping them improve their marketable skills. For example, the organization will assess your existing job skills and interests, assist you will setting up new job goals, help you devise an individual employment plan, help with relocation, help you find a job, help you with resume-writing, and give you job interview tips.

The organization can also set you up with job leads, worker’s comp insurance, offers a yearly physical, and a free one-year membership in AARP.

To qualify for this program, you must be unemployed, aged 55 or older, you must live in a county where the SCSEP program is active (where there’s an active office running), and your income must be below 125 percent of the FPL. Check with the local AARP SCSEP office, because not all income is counted in this calculation.

If you do quality, you must live in an eligible county. Next, you must contact the local SCSEP office by phone or in person and a staff member will ask you questions to determine your eligibility for job training and placement.

If you’re currently on SSI/SSD, Medicaid, or any other assistance program, a staff member will help you determine how your current benefits might be affected – they may be reduced or eliminated, so make sure you ask an office staff member about this.



Online Training and Certification Courses

If you do not live in a county with an SCSEP office, you can always enroll in an online training program. Organizations, like Simplilearn, offer courses like the Cloud Plus Certification training program. This program brings you up to speed on the newest networking and cloud-based technologies.

Why would you want to learn this stuff? Because it gives you a competitive advantage when it comes to getting a job in tech support, IT, or any other tech-based job. Many companies are moving to the cloud, operating cloud-based applications, databases, and other software, so learning how to manipulate and service it will make you more valuable to a potential employer.

It’s also a wide-open job market, unlike non-technical markets. If you’re looking for work, and you want to make serious money, a tech service and support job is one of the best you can have.

Even help desk and basic (level I) tech support positions only require an A+ certification, maybe some cloud-based training, and basic computer skills. Yet, they often pay well – $30,000 to $50,000 or more.

The Plus+ Project

This program is organized by the Lane Workforce Partnership, a business-oriented workforce development organization. Like many other types of workforce development, its aim is to coordinate with other organizations to help participants develop the skills they need to find a new job.

This particular organization works with Goodwill Industries, Lane Community College, and the AARP Foundation. Together, they provide a $200,000 grant to finance the programs first couple of years and to help train older people on new technologies so that they can stay in the workforce.

The program is meant for older unemployed individuals, and trains them to work in call-center jobs where they will assist customers with technical support and field customer service questions.

The program is small, training just 20 employees a month, and it’s also competitive. But, for the right candidate, this is hand-on training and job placement that is second to none.

At the end of the day, it matters less which program you get into, and more that you just get yourself into a program. Job placement isn’t always possible with every program, but most communities have job development centers, so don’t get discouraged if an online course or local SCSEP can’t find a job for you.

Job leads don’t always turn into full-time employment, but they may lead to at least temporary employment or another referral. As with anything, perseverance will be important. The job market is tough, and you may be unemployed for months at a time while you’re developing your skills. Stick with it. Eventually, everything will work out for you.

Guest Author :

Chandana is working as a Content Writer in Simplilearn.com and handles variety of creative writing jobs. She has done M.A. in English Literature from Gauhati University. A PRINCE2 Foundation certified, she has a unique and refreshing style of writing which can engross the readers to devour each sentence of her write-ups.