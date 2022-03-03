Top Gifts for the Food Lover in Your Life

Food lovers can be difficult to shop for, especially if they’re the kind who can truly show off their culinary credentials both in and outside of the kitchen.

Thankfully, there are plenty of great gifts available for every type of foodie imaginable, from the small and sincere to the outrageous and lavish.

If you need a helping hand in choosing a gift for the beloved foodie in your life, here are some pointers to start you off in the right kind of direction.

A Wacky Apron

Starting with the small and irreverent, a wacky apron can be a wonderful novelty gift if you didn’t want to go overboard on the spending.

If you wanted to go the more sincere route, you could always think about customizing their apron with something that reflects their personality in the kitchen.

Vouchers for a New Restaurant

Real foodies love to try new experiences, so why not get hold of some restaurant gift cards and offer them the chance to experience a brand-new establishment in their own time?

This way, you don’t need to put the pressure on, as they can go when it best suits them, giving them something fun toward to in the future.

A Set of Chef’s Quality Knives

A true cook deserves a high-quality knife, and thankfully, a good set of knives makes for a supreme present in the eyes of a food-lover.

A good chef’s knife (that actually does the trick) can cost anywhere between $100 to $2000, so depending on how generous you’re feeling, this might be a good way to go.

A Knife Sharpener

If you’d rather not ‘fork’ out for a new knife, you could always help your foodie friend rejuvenate their old collection by buying them a sharpener.

You can get a pretty neat one on Amazon for around $10, and they’re nice and small and easy to use.

A Spice Collection

What is a food lover without a good spice collection? You may want to think about getting them a lovely set of spices from all over the world.

This can allow them to add some real pizazz to their dishes and may even inspire them to make something for you!

A Hot Sauce Collection

For those who like a bit of kick in the kitchen, a selection of hot sauces may be in order. You can get a range of different hot sauces that go from totally mild to tongue-meltingly hot.

You could even think about getting them the famous (or rather, infamous) Hot Ones sauce collection.

A Cooking Lesson

This might be more of an insult if your food-loving loved one fancies themselves as the next Pía León, but you could always gift them a cooking lesson.

You can get specialized lessons for the higher level of home cook too, so that’s also worth looking into.

An Outdoor Pizza Oven

If you want to be known as the best gift buyer ever, you could go all out and get them an outdoor pizza oven, provided they have the space of course.

Author: Carol Trehearn