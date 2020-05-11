Quantcast
Top Five Exclusive Destinations for Yacht Charter Trip

If you want to go a step further for exploring some of the exotic and unique parts of the world, then it has to be a luxury charter vacation. Discovering some of the most incredible landscapes in a completely different way is the perfect vacation for those who want to experience something that is one-of-its-kind. Chartering a luxury yacht is the thing if you want to travel around a glamorous location for that ultimate getaway. In addition to sailing to an astounding place, you have the chance to enjoy views from your private deck.

In this article, you will get to know the top five destinations that you can enjoy best by chartering a luxury yacht.

 

  • South or Central America

 

Central or South America is the first place that can be best experienced by yacht charters. It offers something for every kind of traveler. You can either experience:

photo courtesy of boatactuator.com

 

  • Cocos Island

 

This island is located about 550km away from Costa Rica towards the shore of the Pacific Ocean. Cocos Island shows off four bays, some short streams and rivers, and a rocky landscape. It has more than 200 waterfalls throughout the island. It boasts a tropical climate. The average temperature there is 26 degrees all year round.

 

  • Egadi or Aeolian Islands

 

The Egadi or Aeolian Islands in Italy are one of the places that are really difficult to reach without a yacht. So the charter lovers do not miss this place while they are on their luxury yacht vacation. It offers a selection of beaches with coral islands and seawater pools that have been created naturally. You have to appreciate the beauty of the famous towns that are placed beautifully along the borders of the island. It has something for all and travelers of all ages will enjoy this exotic location.

 

  • Antarctica

 

If you want to have an unforgettable yacht charter vacation, then it has to be Antarctica. It is a life-changing luxury expedition journey that can give you the best experience of your life. You can explore this breathtaking remote location with a specialized vessel and crew while enjoying all the luxurious facilities of the yacht.

 

  • Cuba

 

You may not imagine traveling to Cuba while on a yacht charter vacation, but you will be surprised after visiting the place. Cuba is renowned for its picturesque beaches and the vibrant culture that it offers. It surely lives up to the reputation that it has gained for the exclusive things that it offers. You can visit La Havana, the capital city, which is famous for the effervescence and cobbled streets. You can walk on the endless white sand beaches with crystal clear turquoise waters.

A yacht charter to these places will really make you think about the explored parts of the world. You will surely fall in love with these unique and exclusive places in your next luxury yacht charter vacation.

Author: Adi

